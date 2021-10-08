A New Jersey man reportedly jumped from the ninth floor of a high-rise building but survived.

The 31-year-old did not recall what happened because he asked an onlooker what had just transpired.

New Jersey man's suicide attempt failed

Eyewitness Christina Smith, 21, said that she heard a big boom but did not think someone fell somewhere. When she looked in the area, she saw the man in the back window of a BMW.

After plunging into the car, the man jumped up and started screaming. Smith said that the man's arm was dangling and twisted.

"I was like, 'Oh my God!' I was shocked. It was like being in a movie. He was like, 'What happened?' And was like, You fell. I was thinking, thank God, it probably helped that he had a fluffy jacket on," Smith told the New York Post.

After calling 911, Smith took photos of the 31-year-old man on the scene, and the pictures were uploaded online by the publication.

Shortly after the accident, the man was rushed to a hospital and was declared to be in critical condition. He hasn't been identified either because he refused to cooperate with the police.

As of late, it is still unclear why the man jumped from the building and why he was there in the first place. However, reports confirmed that he did not work in the building.

Another eyewitness said that the unidentified man said that he wanted to die, so that's why he initially refused the help that was being offered to him.

However, when he started to get out of the scene, concerned citizens prevented him from leaving.

Suicide by jumping off buildings take place in other states

According to Fox News, this isn't the first time that someone jumped off a building in other cities.

In California, a man jumped from a parking garage and landed on a woman. The accident killed both of them.

Two years ago, a 7-year-old Bronx resident died after falling from the ninth floor of his family's apartment. The young boy made it to the hospital, but he died shortly after due to his injuries.

Last month, a suicidal man jumped off the roof of an apartment and landed on a 61-year-old man. Both of them died at the scene.

Vessel in Manhattan reported four suicides

In July, a teenager jumped to his death from the Vessel at Manhattan's Hudson Yards. The 14-year-old's identity wasn't made public following the accident, but it was confirmed that he leaped off the eighth floor of the spiral and interlocking staircases near W. 33rd St. and 10th Ave.

Shortly after, a spokesperson for Hudson Yards released a statement saying they were heartbroken by the tragedy and were conducting a full investigation into the incident.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the teen was with his family when the accident took place.

The unidentified teenager's death is the fourth suicide from the structure since it opened in March 2019, according to the New York Daily News.

A New Jersey man was the first to take his life by jumping off the Vessel in February 2020. In December 2020, a 24-year-old Brooklyn native also took a plunge.

And on Jan. 11, a 21-year-old fugitive also jumped to his death at the Vessel.

