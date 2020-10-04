The internet is a dangerous ground with several children as victimes like the 11-year old child who died by suicide caused by the Jonathan Galindo challenge. This appears to be continuing the footsteps of the blue whale challenge in 2017.

It was the conclusion of the Italian police who investigated the suicide of the pre-teen boy who played the Jonathan Galindo challenge. A macabre app targetting children who do not know any better has been going rounds in social media, which can't be stopped, New York Post.

On a Tuesday at exactly 1 a.m., the boy followed what the game advised and leapt to his death. Before he jumped, he wrote on his tablet that he loved his parents. He had to follow what a man wearing a black hood commanded. Adding that he was in a hurry, saying forgive me, ANSA reports.

Sources say that the boy was not prone to any depression, without any psychological problems. The boy even engaged in sports like any normal 11-year old.

The investigators dug deep to check who the reported man in the black hood is. They found out that the mysterious and malevolent online monster refers to Jonathan Galindo. Allegedly, he will ask the children to do hard tasks that are horror-themed until his last demands are to kill themselves, like the boy, cited Report Door.

The image of the character is a mixture of a human with dog-like features, having a circular black nose, with a malevolent grin, and long Goofy like ears. It was made by special effects producer Samuel Canini in 2012.

When asked why such an appearance, he said there is no involvement in the sick game, adding that it was out of bizarre amusement but not intended to do what the Jonathan Galindo character wants. Even scaring or bullying is regrettably not his idea.

According to the authorities, Galindo is a fictional character. But his modus operandi is to seek out children, just like Blue Whale tasks would vary. Some would be mundane like watching a horror film or simple tasks to hook in the child.

Slowly the tasks are done without question and automatically followed by the victims. Unknowingly, the child harms himself and might even die in the end. Even parents are unaware of what is happening at times.

A Similar Challenge

One of the challenges that caught attention is the Blue Whale Challenge that is speculated to have its origins in Russia in 2016. It went viral and became popular in many nations, as well as the USA. Much like Galindo, it was the same perverted format involving doing 50 tasks in 50 days then get the top price. However, players will end their lives, game over.

A family in Texas in 2017 alleged that their 15-year played the blue whale challenge. He was later found dead hanging inside his closet. His mobile phone was pointed at him as he died. This sick challenge had claimed the lives of 130 young people, as reported by news.com.au.

In 2018, the Momo challenge made waves with a grotesque image of the character. Players had to follow or be cursed similar to the Jonathan Galindo online challenge, taking the hopes and dreams of an 11-year old child.

