Donald Trump has reportedly been pressuring Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pave the way for an election review bill to move forward in the state.

Last week, the former POTUS urged the governor to add a bill to an ongoing special session of the Texas legislature that would make it possible to review the 2020 election results by partisan actors.

Trump wants an accurate audit and not a weak risk-limiting vote-counting in Texas

Trump also expressed his disdain over a planned state audit of four of the largest counties in Texas, announced by the Secretary of State's office last week.

According to CNN, Melania Trump's husband has been lobbying for a strong and real audit of the votes from the 2020 election. And he's not satisfied with a weak risk-limiting audit that he believes is happening in the four counties within the state.

Donald Trump has Greg Abbott's support

Before Trump's demands, Abbott even said he is open to recounting because it's a fundamental aspect of democracy.

"There are audits of every aspect of government. Why do we audit everything in this world, but people raise our hands in concern when we audit elections, which is fundamental to our democracy," he said via Reuters.

Abbott initially agreed to recount the four biggest counties in Texas, namely, Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin. Of the four, Trump only won in Collin, and the rest of the counties voted for Joe Biden.

Arizona, Wisconsin 2020 election votes recount

Meanwhile, Arizona already completed a Republican-led audit of the votes from the 2020 election. With the help of Cyber Ninjas, it was confirmed that Biden won in the state by a landslide. In fact, the POTUS received more votes than what was initially announced.

According to the BBC, the Arizona state shelled out $150,000 for the audit, which was done by a group that didn't have any experience. Cyber Ninjas are not also certified by the federal government to test voting systems.

However, the auditing of votes won't didn't end there. According to reports, Wisconsin also agreed to recount the votes after Trump expressed his concern about election fraud. After all, he lost to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

As of press writing, Trump has not stopped spreading false claims about the elections. He and his entire team are convinced that the election was rigged because he was confident he won in the red states.

Donald Trump still banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube

Following his loss, the ex-POTUS has been spending most of his days at home in Mar-a-Lago. He has not been posting anything on social media because he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube earlier this year.

Last week, Trump urged Twitter to reactivate his account, and he plans to take the matter to court.

Earlier this year, Trump was banned from the three social media platforms amid claims that he could incite further violence at the US Capitol. After all, his supporters barged into the Capitol to prevent Biden from being declared the winner of the 2020 election.

