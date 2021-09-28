Stephen Colbert happily projected that Joe Biden is still the president of the United States 11 months after he was sworn into office.

During Monday's episode of "The Late Show," Colbert also poked fun at Donald Trump for still insisting that the results of the recent elections were rigged.

Following a Republican-led audit in Arizona's largest county, it was once again confirmed that Biden beat out Trump during the recent elections.

The recent audit also confirmed that the POTUS beat out Trump by a larger margin than what was previously counted.

"Maybe Trump and the G.O.P. will just have to keep bringing in crazier right-wing groups with dumber and dumber names until they finally get the results they want, like the Robo Rockets or the Digi Pirates or the Crypto Cowboy. So, they hired MAGA fans and even they couldn't say that No. 45 won. That's like hiring your mom to judge the handsomest boy contest and still losing to a 78-year-old guy from Delaware," he said via the New York Times.

Other talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers also weighed in on the results of the Republican-led audit.

Kimmel said that the recent audit revealed that Trump received 261 fewer votes than what was initially counted. Biden, on the other hand, received 99 more votes.

Meyers said that Trump must have been humiliated after spending millions on hiring a group of right-wing tech experts called Cyber Ninjas.

Donald Trump, his supporters are convinced he won in the 2020 election

But even after the results already declared Biden as the winner in the previous election, Trump and his supporters are still saying that they were cheated out of the White House.

According to CNN, there are ongoing audits in other states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania because Trump is convinced he must have also won there.

Donald Trump's insistence that the election was rigged is criticized

Richard Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California Irvine School of Law, said that he previously thought people needed some truth before believing that the 2020 election was rigged.

"It turns out that no matter how much proof there is that the election was done fairly, people are going to continue to believe the 'Big Lie' because it's being constantly repeated by Trump and his allies. One would think in a real world, that even this fake audit, that was stacked in favor of helping Trump, that a finding in favor of Biden would have deflated the enthusiasm. And maybe it has among some. But facts don't matter when you're incessantly lying about election integrity," Hasen said.

Last year, Trump also declared that he was the winner of the 2020 election even though the numbers were clear that he lost to Biden.

"This was an election that we won easily. We won it by a lot. This election was rigged and we can't let that happen; we can't let it happen for our country and this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot, and we won all of these swing states by a lot," he said during a meeting via Aljazeera.

