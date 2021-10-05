Parents all across the world use YouTube for entertainment and updates on their favorite shows. Whether it's for leisure of their toddlers eating meals and amusing videos or parenting tips and guidance on how to get kids to sleep, they've got it all.

Some parents, on the other hand, don't simply choose to record their parenting journey; they build YouTube accounts dedicated just to their children. Many of these children make a career off of their videos, with others earning more in a single day than others do in a month.

Highest-earning baby influencers

We wanted to discover who are the most successful and who are the social network's greatest little earners because there are many kids out there that has the talents to let the world discover, let alone pose for a video. Here are YouTube's highest-earning babies:

Ryan of Ryan's ToysReview

Ryan is a cute 6-year-old from the United States who evaluates children's toys of all kinds for viewers several times a week. With 9.4 million followers and over 16.5 trillion video views, he is the most subscribed child on YouTube.

Although, Ryan's family has kept their identities hidden, his father Shion regularly appears with Ryan in videos. Ryan's channel includes vlogs and prank videos in addition to toy reviews, as per Mediakixx. His net worth is estimated $29.95 million per year.

Hulyan Maya

Hulyan and Maya are the stars of the popular Hulyan Maya toy-testing YouTube channel. Hulayan and Maya are 6-years-old and 3-years-old, respectively, and they broadcast to over 1.4 million subscribers every day by testing products.

Hulyan, Maya, and their parents have been on NBC's Today Show, Yahoo News, and Good Morning America, and their popular channel has earned them over $1 million.

Jayde Kamille

Jayde Kamille, who went viral at the age of one in 2017 with a "salon talk" video and was given a tour of Sea World after receiving more than 19 million views, now has a dedicated Instagram and YouTube profile with hundreds of thousands of followers who watch her beauty reviews.

For booking Jayde, who is now four years old, for brand collaborations, both sites provide contact information. These collaborations are frequently shared online as hair or skin care lessons with Jayde's input.

Jayde Kamille has a net worth of $69 million at the age of four. As a professional YouTube star, she was able to make money.

McClure Twins

Ava and Alexis have over 1.9 million Instagram followers and have been named top influencers by Forbes, with a dedicated Digital Star page detailing how they can fetch an average of $10,000 each endorsement or collaboration.

As of 2021, the channel has over 2.1 million subscribers and has received over 400 million views. It receives an average of 330,000 daily views from various sources. The ads that appear on the videos are expected to earn about $2,600 per day ($950,000 per year) in income.

How do young influencers earn on YouTube?

Per Fox Business, it truly depends on what goes on within the family whether or not shouldering the life of an adult onto a baby or kid qualifies as abuse. Forcing a baby or kid to engage in a YouTube channel that an adult has subscribed to is a whole other situation with legal consequences.

Businesses can enforce signed agreements on anybody under the age of 18 when it comes to contract law with children. They can, however, bring it up with the parents of the child who signed the contract.

