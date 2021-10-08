The special relationship between the US and UK will save a possible free trade deal and let Brexit stand as it is and not be an issue. This comes after President Joe Biden snubs UK PM Boris Johnson on several occasions.

Sleuthing investigated the real deal if Biden and Johnson are at odds have shown differences in a free trade agreement and Brexit.

Despite the British PM's cajoling and being patient in dealing with the US leader, he has been left holding the bag with nothing to show for all his efforts.

Biden scoured for interference with UK negotiations

One of Johnson's staunch allies at a Conservative Party conference held this week had enough of the White House and said the US president should stop incepting his ideas concerning the Brexit debate, reported the Express UK.

Lord David Frost, who led the UK's negotiations with the European Union last year, stated that Ireland is for Britain to sort out. He scours Biden for interfering with an unwanted input on the matter; dealing with America is far more critical.

One month ago, he spoke to the British prime minister and said the US had some investment in the money. Frost made it clear that the Irish border is for them and the EU to sort out, saying outside will keep out because they are just onlookers, not to lose.

The British politician has called the interference of the US leader, who has not taken a cognitive test, not warranted. He does not have a say in how the UK does a trade deal with Brussel. Having a special relationship between the UK prime minister and the US president is not helpful so far.

Johnson's comment of ex-POTUS criticized by many

One media source, the Diverse Bulletin, noted that Ashish Prashar, one of those connected to Harris-Biden, said that the British PM is not liked for what he said, especially the White House, with some members not forgiving his remarks.

Prashar added that Johnson has approved of Steve Bannon, even about details of ex-President Obama. It seems he was not for Brexit in 2016, which Johnson did not like.

According to Johnson, the ex-president was not for Brexit due to his part-Kenyan origin, a comment that many critiqued severely.

But the Administration representative said that the UK and US would keep their relationship due to history together.

One unnamed source state that if Joe Biden does not like the British leader, his VP-Kamala Harris would rather despise him altogether.

Former UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch stationed in the US said that Biden and Johnson might not meet personally.

He added that ex-Obama members in the current US administration would remember Johnson's remarks about Obama; they won't be too kind about it, citing The Independent UK.

President Biden's reactions might be due to disparaging remarks before, as compared the current prime minister to Donald Trump. Darroch contrasted the two leaders, whom he said are almost the same.

Both are cordial on the world stage, but the US leader shot down any chance of a UK-US trade deal. Johnson is not expecting anything from the White House.

According to Professor Charles A. Kupchan in a January 2020 interview, a trade deal is not Washington's agenda.

This special relationship between the UK and the US might not be in play because Biden has some issues with Johnson that do not take a back seat.

