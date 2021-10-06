Reports say the British prime minister is reportedly fuming from Joe Biden's silence whether the travel ban will be lifted for travelers from the UK. This comes as Boris Johnson has been confused as to what Washington wants to do.

The Biden administration made the UK last in line after several meetings in the White House, which yielded nothing.

Many Brexit politicians are furious about the secondary treatment of the UK by the US president, who many suspects do not care for the special relationship that is not acknowledged.

White House remains in silence with UK

London has been waiting for the date that Washington determines when lockdown is lifted, and the international travel between the UK and US will be possible. Still, it is stonewalling silence from the White House, reported the Express UK.

This current administration's repeated snub of entreaties from Downing St. is stark compared to other administrations that always had Britain's priority in mind. For many UK politicians, this made them censure Biden if he could actually lead.

In one press conference, PM Johnson said no word if the travel lockdown would be eased or not.

Not befitting one of the US closest allies, Biden announced that travel restrictions would be lessened, but no mention of the UK leads to saying London was blindside intentionally.

Yet, again UK officials were expecting a definite date, but it has not yet been mentioned. The British PM is reportedly fuming from Joe Biden's silence in the matter.

One of the media outlets said that a source spoke about it. Instead, an unidentified government representative said no one knows when.

Saying the White House will decide policy, the situation is complicated as well.

The UK government speaks

The US Department of Transportation said they have no updates or new information at this time.

Simon Calder, the travel correspondent of The Independent, said it would be allegedly four weeks to go.

He added that for 18-months, flights to the US had been closed, and there was a demand for resumption of air travel to reopen this trans-Atlantic route, one of the most important markets.

If there are half-empty planes because of a travel ban, there are no chance airlines will schedule flights if they lose money.

Joe Biden's interference in the negotiations with London and Brussels concerning the Irish border has been scathed by UK Brexit minister David Frost. He told the US leader is out of place, which is thought to have been used as a cudgel by the White house.

Frost remarked that this week, Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be activated, should Brussel not bring up its concessions like customs checks with Britain and Northern Ireland, cited the Telegraph.

He added the Biden administration should acknowledge the principles of the Good Friday Agreement and not interfere with London. Should he attempt to influence domestic affairs, it will cause strains.

Democrat President Bill Clinton signed an agreement in 1998, establishing no border will exist in Ireland. That is if the White House does not choose to ignore it.

If the British PM is reportedly fuming from Joe Biden's silence, he will have a lot more to worry from Washington that does not seem to have a sure grip.

