State police in New York report a man may face seven years in jail for allegedly submitting fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Devin R. Kemp, 24, of Eaton, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree on Friday. Kemp is accused of submitting a fake vaccination card to his workplace, a felony classified as a class "D" crime.

The state's Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team called the New York State Police on September 27 to investigate a case of a fake COVID-19 vaccine card that had been submitted to them by a private firm, according to officials.

The maximum penalty for a class D felony in New York is seven years, according to the New York State Unified Court System. This was the first incident of vaccination card fraud that Trooper Jack Keller, a public relations officer for Troop D of the New York State Police, who handled the case, informed Newsweek.

He said that cases like these go via the Department of Health first. Once they've completed their investigation, the department will forward the accused to the proper police agency for processing.

President Joe Biden stated in early September that companies with more than 100 employees would be forced to require vaccination or weekly testing. He also mandated vaccinations for federal employees and contractors doing business with the government, as well as healthcare personnel at Medicare and Medicaid-accredited hospitals.

The number of fake COVID-19 vaccine card sellers has surged into the thousands as a result of Biden's broad vaccination mandate. According to Check Point Software Technologies' analysis, there were 800-900 sellers selling fraudulent vaccination cards for about $100 apiece in August.

A business representative noted that, while the pricing stayed the same, there were now up to 10,000 suppliers after the president's declaration. There have been reports of both fraudulent and legit COVID-19 vaccination cards.

At O'Hare International Airport, dozens of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and "misbranded" ivermectin pills were discovered. The US Customs and Border Patrol discovered 41 fake COVID-19 vaccinations in two shipments, one claiming to contain PVC pipes and the other claiming to contain greeting cards, according to the agency.

Both cargoes originated in China and were en route to Seagraves, Texas, and Houston, respectively. Agents discovered a container of 100 ivermectin pills in another box from China that claimed to contain decorative beads.

Ivermectin tablets and 40 misbranded hydroxychloroquine pills were also found in a shipment from Mexico. Officials stated the drugs were being transported to Atlanta and Minnesota, respectively, ABC7 reported.

Law against fake COVID-19 vaccine card?

Someone possessing a fake vaccination card may be prosecuted with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, according to DA Flynn. Because this is a Class "D" felony, a conviction could result in a sentence of up to seven years in jail.

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York State, has also spoken out on the issue. Anyone who suspects they've been a victim of a COVID-19 vaccination card fraud can contact her office at 1-800-771-7755.

On the federal level, the FBI released a public service announcement this year explaining how Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 10-17, states that you cannot use the seal of any US government entity fraudulently, and that if you do, you may face up to 5 years in jail. Attorneys tell us that this will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, and that a lengthy prison sentence is unlikely, as per WGRZ via MSN.

