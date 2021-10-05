Taipei says it is readying for a possible invasion by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after as many 129 planes barreled into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). China thinks the US cannot keep up with its commitments to defend the island, so PLA leaders are more confident than ever.

It is a fact that Beijing intends to wear down the defense forces of the island enclave and periodically probe defenses.

Usually, the number of aircraft is negligible and out, but more planes are buzzing in Taiwanese airspace, and Beijing is continually threatening to move in for the final blow.

Mainland China claims Taipei part of its territory

According to Xi Jinping, Taiwan is part of Chinese territory and could never become fully independent, to the point of using deadly force. Even prepping its forces via invasion drills by the PLA, reported the Sun UK.

Seventy-seven jets of the PLAAF went into the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the weekend, a Chinese tactic to cow the islanders.

Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore. JW



(📸 via @MoNDefense) pic.twitter.com/U2fHUwV5uK — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 2, 2021

On Monday, another squadron of 52 aircraft, but having nuke bombers in the group increases fear of a nuclear attack, all in one day even.

Taiwan prepares for possible invasion

Instead of making Taipei shake in fear, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu states the Republic of China will fight not to cower. He spoke to ABC Broadcaster of Australia, saying that defending Taiwan is in their hands and is their commitment. Taipei says it is readying for possible invasion and will not allow China an easy conquest.

Read Also: Taiwan To Acquire Long-Range Missiles in Defense Against Chinese Invasion in the Future

Wu added if China does attack them, they will fight to the last man, swearing by it. He made further remarks that if a war happens, assuring that Beijing will pay a high price for its ambition to subdue Taiwan.

Beijing is accused of timing the invasive flights to happen in time with China's National Day.

The CCP runs the Global Times newspaper, the propaganda component of the party, has declared that the islanders should be crushed. A newspaper statement said that Taiwan has thus turned itself into a block that the Chinese mainland must get rid of strategically. It further adds that Taipei is an evil force the mainland must crush.

China deployed military aircraft includes 26 J-16s, 10 Su-30s, two Y-8s, and last, is one KJ-500 early warning and control. The ADIZ most visited by the Chinese air force is its mission to probe the Pratas Islands, where it has control.

Earlier, a flight of 28 aircraft was considered the most entering Taiwan airspace during June. But, Beijing has gotten bolder as the US is suffering setbacks on the world stage courtesy of the current administration.

A standard response is scrambling and sending up Taiwan air force F-16s, send out radio hails to the invading aircraft, and use the anti-air missiles to shoot down, but that has not happened yet, noted CNN.

When the communists overran China, then Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek and his supporters had to leave the People's Republic of China mainland after losing the civil war in 1949.

Taiwan is an independent republic with 25 million citizens, which is a democracy and led by the current leader President Tsai Ing-wen. She wants complete independence, but Xi Jinping will not allow it. Taipei says it is readying for possible invasion due to increased military activity by the PLA and adds it will cost the communists dearly to attack them.

Related Article: Taiwan Preps Against China's Threats of Invasion, Sets Budget to Buy New Jets Worth $1.4 Billion

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.