Beijing's ominous pronouncements against the island enclave and Taiwan will acquire long-range missiles as a countermeasure in an impending invasion. Taipei is making the proper preparations to have the necessary armaments to put up a burly offense and defense to make the People's Liberation Army (PLA) think twice to invade.

China considers the Republic of China (ROC) as part of it. Thus any move for independence is something they cannot tolerate. There can only be one in the 'One China policy' state, and no country should recognize the island as an independent state.

Chinese incursions in the Taiwan ADIZ

Recorded penetration of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) from January to September of 2021 has peaked at a staggering 500 illegal flights in the ROC, remarked an official, reported the Express UK.

The CCP is improving its military technology to enable the PLA to invade the island, said Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng last Monday noted SCMP.

He added it was vital to have long-ranged weapons that are precisely accurate to hit it, bullying aggressor, at longer stand-off distances. The mainland considers Democratic Taipei a rebellious province that should not remain independent if it can be helped, even using deadly force as a possible option.

Proposals have been forwarded as a whopping $9 billion will be used to increase the defense budget for five years.

Taiwan has acquired several weapon systems from the US, but most don't have a long-distance stand-off capability, like far-reaching missiles that are moveable in the field to attack Chinese forces.

He also told the Taiwanese parliament that China should know it will not be easy to overcome. If Taiwan acquires long-range missiles, it will not be easy pickings.

Taiwan makes sure China is aware of their plan to acquire missiles

Requirements for missiles are long-range with over the horizon capability, pinpoint accuracy, and highly mobile for fast deployment to forward areas, cites the Indian Express. Its preparedness at all times that Beijing must realize when committing its forces.

Defense official stated that use of medium and longer-range missiles are part of drills to intercept in a significant test facility in the southeastern coast of Taiwan. But Chiu did not give specific details of the missiles in the arsenal.

Taiwan did not keep a possible invasion by the PLA from the citizens. They are aware of the threat of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The defense official mentioned if the communists attack Taiwan, the first targets are command posts and communications of the Taiwanese armed forces. Furthermore, the PLA has improved its tech to attack such targets.

The initial wave would probably prevent the overall coordination of all forces to confuse and isolate Taiwanese units from acting as a unified force against invading units. This way, it will be easy to pick off loosely organized defenders with no combat intelligence. The best way is to present a less massed target, improved force mobility, and shift position when needed to frustrate the CCP forces.

China has been sending squadrons of fighters and bombers to test the hole in the ADIZ of Taiwan and run down military equipment while entering ADIZ.

Last Monday, the Royal Navy sent the HMS Richmond on a FONOPS, a first for any British since 2008. Beijing did not take it lightly. Taiwan will acquire long-range missiles as the subsequent layers of defense and offense for the island enclave.

