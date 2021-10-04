After Britney Spears' father, Jamie has been suspended as her conservator, the pop star said she is taking time to heal.

Britney took to Instagram to update her fans on how she is feeling after a major court ruling suspended Jamie from overseeing her assets and career. Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney Spears' father as her estate conservator after hearing from both the singer and her father's lawyers on Wednesday.

Jamie Spears suspended as Britney's conservator

Until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on November 12, judge Penny appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as a temporary replacement. Matthew Rosengart, Britney's attorney, said on Thursday that the pop star was "happy" with the ruling.

Through his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, Jamie Spears said in his statement that he loves Britney unconditionally. He has tried to do what is best for her for 13 years whether as a conservator or as her father, ET Online reported.

After the hearing, Britney posted a video of herself on board, captioning the post, "On cloud nine right now"

Soon after Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate, she is currently focusing to herself. Britney celebrated her conservatorship victory by traveling. But she is said to focus on healing as the situation changes her life.

The 'Stronger' singer's court battle turns on her side after winning against her father Jamie Spears who controls her life for 13 years. Britney Spears would focus on ending her entire conservatorship and other Jamie Spears' misconduct, as per Republic World.

Britney Spears plans to marry Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Either before or on her 40th birthday on December 12, Britney Spears reportedly plans to marry her fiance Sam Asghari. The couple is planning to celebrate the supposed-to-be double celebration through a big party.

The plan is the first time in years after Britney has been allowed to let her hair down with her friends. Since 2016, the couple has been together.

The music sensation is said to expect to marry Sam in Hawaii where they feel "most happy." Celebrities such as Madonna, the Kardashians, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, and Cher were invited.

Previously, the twice-married mom got her flesh on vacation in the Pacific with personal trainer Sam. Britney has been married twice: she was married "like hell" the first time. In January 2004 she married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.

After 55 hours, the marriage was annulled; and in July of that year, Britney announced her engagement to Kevin Federline, whom she met at the Joseph's Hollywood club. She proposed to him on her private jet.

A week later, he put a five-carat diamond ring on her finger. The couple planned a surprise wedding at their Los Angeles home for October and sent out 100 invitations, which the guests thought was an engagement party. Britney had children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with Federline; and they separated in 2007, MIRROR reported.

