For the first time since Prince Philip's death in April, Queen Elizabeth II has spoken publicly about him. He was 99 years old before he died.

The Queen presided over the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, recalling "happy memories" she and Prince Philip made during their visits to Scotland, where the couple, who had been married for 73 years, spent many summers vacationing at their royal residence of Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.

Royal family pays tribute to Prince Philip

The Queen was joined to the occasion by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who had been on her annual holiday at Balmoral Castle, ET Online reported. Following the Queen's moving address, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed the Scottish parliament's "deep sympathy and profound grief" for her passing.

The royal family paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday in June with a number of touching tributes. From Prince Charles and Princess Eugenie to Prince William and Kate Middleton, everyone paid tribute to the late Prince.

Prior to the momentous day, the Queen received a poignant present from the Royal Horticultural Society: the Duke of Edinburgh Rose, a newly bred variety of flower. The rose was planted at Windsor Castle's East Terrace Garden.

According to Reuters, Queen Elizabeth II told the Scottish Parliament on Saturday that the "eyes of the world" will be on the country later this month when it hosts the United Nations climate summit.

The queen addressed the Scottish parliament on Saturday with kind words, four months after an election that resulted in a pro-independence majority promising a fresh vote on whether to quit the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom will host the COP26 climate conference in Scotland next month, which British officials see as the final chance for world leaders to commit to concrete objectives for reducing emissions over the next decade and averting catastrophic global warming.

The Queen will attend the COP26 activities. Her family, which includes son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, has long been outspoken on a variety of environmental concerns.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

The 95-year-old monarch, who spends part of the year at her Scottish home, talked warmly of her time there with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April.

According to a royal specialist, the Queen is "losing her grip on the monarchy." Cristo Foufas, the presenter of TalkRADIO, mentioned the newest tell-all bombshell book to slam the royals, as Tina Brown plans to release a sequel to The Diana Chronicles.

Former Sun royal editor Charlie Rae warned the radio presenter that individuals were "lining up to ruin the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year." The Queen will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne next year as part of the country's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as per Express.co.

Rae, on the other hand, stated that the year will be highlighted by a series of "tell-all bombshell books" about the royals. He stated that the Queen's celebration preparations may be jeopardized as a result of these book launches.

Brown's book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor - The Truth and the Turmoil, will be released in April, only months before Prince Harry's autobiography. In July, it was discovered that Harry had been working on a book for about a year.

The Duke of Sussex's book will be published in late 2022. The Queen made a public appearance earlier this week when she formally began the new session of the Scottish Parliament.

She paid respect to "those who have made an outstanding contribution to the lives of others" during the COVID-19 pandemic during her address at the occasion. The monarch is in Scotland for her yearly vacation at Balmoral.

