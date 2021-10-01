In July, Prince Harry revealed that he will write a "intimate and heartfelt" memoir. The book, which spans his life from youth to the present, is set to be published in late 2022.

Penguin Random House will publish it in the United Kingdom, with all proceeds going to charity. The Duke of Sussex has not stated if the book would chronicle his departure from the Royal Family and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Will Prince Harry's memoir affect Prince William?

According to Express.co, Prince Harry's upcoming memoir would include "explosive details" as well as "information about Prince William."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquished their positions as senior royals in January of last year. Following allegations of a schism between Harry and his brother, Prince William, the couple left the Firm.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan earlier this year about their plans to stand aside as senior royals. In March, CBS aired its bombshell two-hour sit-down interview with the A-list talk show host.

The Duke addressed media rumors that he and William had a fallout before his departure from the Royal Family. Prince Harry said he and William are on "different paths," but he loves his brother "to bits."

Prince William has had his own literary excursion this week with the publication of a new book concerning climate change. The environmental award was established by Prince William last year, and the first prizes will be distributed next month.

Prince Harry allegedly smells like cigarette

Meanwhile, Katie Couric, a well-known US tv host, has commented on meeting Prince Harry, 37, when he was younger. In her new memoir 'Going There,' the American anchor opens up about interviewing the Duke of Sussex, and she does not depict the spouse of Meghan Markle in the greatest light as she looks back on his "wild-oats sowing period."

Katie, who interviewed the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana in 2014, claims in her book that when she met Prince Harry at a polo match in Brazil. The stench of cigarettes and booze was difficult to ignore and that the scent seemed to "ooze from every pore" in his body.

In May, Prince Harry said that he used drink and drugs to cope with his mother's death and his poor mental health. During the Apple TV series 'The Me You Can't See,' the Duke of Sussex boldly opened himself to Oprah Winfrey.

Per MIRROR, while struggling to absorb Princess Diana's death, the father of two said that he was "ready to use drugs" and revealed that he was "trying to conceal something."

He did, however, admit that he has now followed his wife Meghan's advise and sought treatment to help him with his mental health. He claimed that family members had earlier advised him to "just play the game and your life would be easier."

But he confessed it wasn't for him since he had "a lot of my mother in me." He talked about how his long-term recollection of his mother is one of agony and fear.

Prince William overthrows Prince Charles as "next leader"

While the royals are in crisis, Prince William is "paving the path forward" as the royal family's "next leader," according to a royal historian. Robert Lacey said the Duke of Cambridge, rather than his father, Prince Charles, is the family's future, as per Newsweek via MSN.

This summer, the royal author's book 'Battle of Brothers' alleged that William threw Harry out of Kensington Palace following a fight about bullying claims against Meghan Markle.

Now he claims Prince William is overthrowing his father, who is embroiled in a cash-for-honors controversy, as the future of British monarchy. In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unleashed a torrent of allegations against the royal family, including claims that an unidentified royal voiced worry over the color of their unborn child's skin.

At the time, Prince Charles did not react to a journalist's shouted question during a royal visit to London in the aftermath of the Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired on March 7 in the United States. When confronted with a similar issue later that week, on March 11, Prince William provided the sole clear rejection of racism.

