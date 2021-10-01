The Queen is personally paying Prince Andrew's legal defense against sex assault allegations in the millions of pounds.

Melissa Lerner, a Princeton and Columbia graduate, was hired last week to work with head counsel Andrew Brettler on Prince Andrew's American legal team. Both work for Lavley Singer, a well-known Los Angeles law practice known for its capacity to make celebrities' legal issues "go away" - and charge the costs to do so.

Queen Elizabeth agrees to pay Prince Andrew's defense

Brettler is reported to charge the Duke approximately $2,000 per hour, whereas Lerner's hire, their subordinate staff, and his UK-based legal team, lead by criminal defense barrister Gary Bloxsome, have already sent his expenses skyrocketing.

Her Majesty, 95, agreed to pay for her son's defense early last year, shortly after his terrible Newsnight appearance in which he failed to express empathy for Jeffrey Epstein's victims or sorrow over their connection.

Her yearly income from her own Duchy of Lancaster estate, which recently risen by £1.5 ($2.03) million to more than £23 ($31.15) million, will be used to pay for the funds.

Royal courtiers acknowledge that the entire legal expense will be in the millions of dollars, with the civil action expected to last months or perhaps years. Per The Daily Telegraph, a future settlement, or damages award, may cost many millions more on top of that.

Prince Andrew extends legal team to fight sexual assault accusation

Prince Andrew has extended his legal staff in the United States, recruiting Princeton graduate Melissa Lerner to serve alongside head counsel Andrew Brettler.

Lerner and Brettler work for the high-profile Los Angeles-based company Lavely Singer, which is known for handling legal issues for celebrities, according to the Daily Mail.

Lerner previously represented the family of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell following his death, while Brettler had defended Armie Hammer following allegations of sexual assault.

The Duke's personal finances are unknown, although analysts say he does not have a steady source of income. He leases his house, Royal Lodge on the Queen's Windsor estate, and is likely to sell a Swiss ski chalet to satisfy a debt owed to the chalet's previous owner, who says he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson owe her £6.7 million.

Because of Queen Elizabeth's support to Prince Andrew's defense, his UK-based legal team, directed by Gary Bloxsome, is allegedly required to submit updates to Buckingham Palace on the case.

Courtiers, on the other hand, have been kept "largely in the dark." Prince Andrew was spotted grinning and waving as he bid farewell to his three-week stay at Balmoral. The Duke of York had been hiding away in the Queen's 50,000-acre Scottish estate to escape being served with sex assault lawsuit papers by US attorneys.

However, the fearless prince smiled and waved to passers-by as he stepped out for the first time since commencing his deliberate self-isolation last month. Last Monday, attorneys formally admitted that Virginia Roberts' sex assault accusations had been served on the Duke's legal team.

Virginia, a victim of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against the Duke in a New York court. Prince Andrew has until October 29 to respond to the case, with the next hearing on November 3 scheduled, as per The Sun.

