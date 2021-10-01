Illinois Democratic State rep Kelly Cassidy filed a bill earlier this month that when approved will allow women to sue men for unwanted pregnancies.

The Expanding Abortion Services Act also known as the TEXAS bill was filed as a direct response to the state's legislature that restricts access to abortion.

Supreme Court signs 'most restrictive abortion law'

On Sept. 1, the most restrictive abortion law in the nation went into effect. And Cassidy said that her new bill will examine just how extreme the new law is.

The legislature states that private citizens can sue those that perform or aid in abortion. And turning in an individual that performed or aided an abortion will qualify them for a $10,000 reward.

The new abortion law also prevents all abortions after six weeks regardless of how the woman conceived. This means that women who were raped and those that were impregnated by a close family member cannot have an abortion once they reach the six-week mark.

Said law also prohibits abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, according to NBC Chicago.

TEXAS bill allows victims to sue men for unwanted pregnancies

Cassidy's TEXAS bill, on the other hand, will do the exact opposite. They are pushing for the suing of any individual that engages in sexual assault, domestic violence, or abuse.

If the case is won, half of the money will be donated to a public state fund to pay for abortions for residents of Texas and other nearby areas.

As of late, Planned Parenthood has not publicly expressed their support for the TEXAS bill, but the organization acknowledged that Texans that want to get an abortion have been going to Illinois.

Illinois Right of Life Action slams Kelly Cassidy's TEXAS bill

On the contrary, the Illinois Right of Life Action, a pro-life lobbying group, called the proposed bill unconstitutional.

Executive director Amy Gehrke believes that even women who will have consensual intercourse can say that they had unwanted intercoure so that they can seek damages.

"The fact that they will be taking money from people to fund abortion. There are so many aspects of this bill that make it completely unserious," Gehrke said via Komo News.

The executive director of the Illinois Right of Life Action also clarified that they do not support domestic abuse and violence and believe that suspects should also be persecuted.

Cassidy fired back at Gehrke's statement about the TEXAS bill being unconstitutional by saying that this is what they've been pointing out regarding the Texas abortion law.

The Democratic state rep said that people Gehrke are unknowingly encouraging people to leave their home states to receive healthcare options elsewhere. And this creates an unsafe situations for everyone.

Justice Samuel A. Alito defends his decision to approve the abortion law

Justice Samuel A. Alito also defended the Supreme Court's decision to let the Texas abortion law go into effect.

While at the University of Notre Dame, Alito also slammed the use of the term "shadow docket."

"The catchy and sinister term 'shadow docket' has been used to portray the court as having been captured by a dangerous cabal that resorts to sneaky and improper methods to get its ways. "And this portrayal feeds unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court or damage it as an independent institution," he said via the Washington Post.

It will take some time before Cassidy's TEXAS bill can go into effect. The bill needs to pass the House, the Senate, and earn the signature of Gov. JB Pritzker before it can become a law.

