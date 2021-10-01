American families can expect to receive more financial support to pay for food from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as the United States Department of Agriculture will consider two factors in adjusting the money given out this year.

The agency will take two factors into consideration for the shift this year, which will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021. The first factor is an update of the Thrifty Food Plan, which is an estimate of the minimum cost of groceries that would be needed to meet a family's needs. This is considered an unprecedented change in the history of the program.

Increase in SNAP Benefits

The change in the program marks the single largest permanent increase in benefits that puts a healthier diet within reach of some 42 million Americans in the United States who are enrolled in SNAP. The program replaced food stamps in giving families an opportunity to get the food they would otherwise not be able to buy.

The second factor is the expiration of a temporary 15% increase in SNAP benefits that was made to offset some of the economic struggles that the coronavirus pandemic caused. Many believe that the program will have the opposite effect on the economy, The Conversation reported.

Eligible families can expect to receive up to 25% more in benefits compared to the amount given out before the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner S. Duke Storen said that no one should have to go hungry, referencing what he called a long-overdue change to the Thrifty Food Plan.

The revision to the program means that more than 760,000 Virginia residents will be able to afford healthier meals. The official said that one reason the change was needed is that many people had continued to become worried about what to eat or how to get the money to pay for food. The pandemic is a major factor in increasing food insecurity among Americans in the country.

Support for Healthier Food

Income limits for eligible families will also be increased under the new changes, seeing an increase of roughly $700 for each household member. Anyone who has questions regarding the SNAP benefits can go to the website of the Virginia Department of Social Services for additional information, WRIC reported.

The average monthly benefits of families enrolled in SNAP can expect to receive about $36 more each month. Before the coronavirus pandemic, each household member received $121 in SNAP benefits. This number will increase to $169 per person to include the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on food price inflation and kicks in October.

But the actual amount that recipients will get is actually higher because one of Congress' pandemic relief programs continues to be in effect in the majority of states. This is despite the 15% boost ending on Sept. 30.

Additionally, lawmakers increased the monthly food stamp allotment for enrollees to the maximum amount for their family size during the coronavirus pandemic. It was a decision that United States President Joe Biden made to support 25 million more people who are among low-income households who did not previously receive the benefits, CNN reported.



