When President Joe Biden appeared at the annual Congressional baseball game in Washington, D.C., he was apparently booed by Republican baseball fans.

When the president arrived at Nationals Park on Wednesday night, he was met with mixed reactions from fans, as the Democrats trailed their opponents. Democrats in the crowd applauded the president, while Republicans on the other side of the stadium booed.

The signs, "Our lives aren't a game. Pass 3.5T," "Trump 2024...Take America Back," and Biden's divided reaction echoed the tense mood in Congress as legislators fought over the fate of the infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion social and climate spending package.

Both the broad package and the law will be decided in a critical vote later on Thursday, and Democrats have been working around the clock to gain support. Democratic leaders have looked to be optimistic that they will receive the necessary vote. If Democrats fail to approve the bill and package, the party may face disaster in the 2022 midterm elections, as per Newsweek.

During the annual charity game played by members of Congress and typically attended by staff from both parties, Republican fans gave Biden an earful of displeasure at Nationals Stadium on Wednesday.

Biden postponed a scheduled trip to Chicago to focus all of his efforts on passing both the infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package through the House.

He made an appearance in the top of the second inning. According to the New York Post, the game was briefly halted as Biden received some applause, which was quickly drowned out by the loud booing from Republicans seated along the first baseline.

To attract support, a few activists hung posters advocating for a larger expenditure bill. The president had spent the day in the Oval Office with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, attempting to get his agenda enacted through a stalled Congress.

The president courts Democratic wildcards over legislation

Pelosi has set a vote on Thursday in an attempt to resolve Democratic disagreements over approving Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which had bipartisan backing in August.

A radical faction of the Democratic Party has vowed to boycott the vote, insisting that the president's more expensive $3.5 trillion entitlement and tax hike proposal be debated first. Biden hailed the law at the time as a "historic, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure."

HR 3684, the infrastructure bill, offers $550 billion in funds to improve America's numerous modes of transportation. The plan includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transportation systems, and $66 billion for railroads.

The package would provide an extra $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure. Biden was courting Democratic wildcards Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to back the legislation in sections. On Wednesday night, Manchin was determined that he would not be boxed in, as per The Sun.

