The Nazi doctor, Josef Mengele, who worked in death camps, was called 'The Angel of Death.' During this time, he was busy conducting biological experiments on inmates chosen explicitly for his studies.

Mengele gained notoriety for what can be called a violation of human rights that should have been given to concentration camp prisoners.

Many who were spared from the gas chamber or execution by the Schutzstaffel (SS) or political soldiers of the Nazi only found their way to the 'Angel of Death' himself. Many would have preferred not getting saved.

The activities of Dr. Mengele were nothing short of inhumanly cruel. One experiment with two identical siblings, sewn together in a bizarre experiment creating Frankenstein's equivalent, artificial designed conjoined twin, reports the Sun UK.

He became a hunter war criminal for his medical experiments and avoided getting sentence at the famous Nuremberg trial escaping justice about 75-years ago.

Later, he went to South America and died of old age and natural causes after the horrors he inflicted as the Angel of Death in Poland.

Patients of the Nazi Doctor survived their ordeal

Not all lab subjects died in his dark experiments on the human body. Others lived to tell the atrocities committed against them.

One survivor, Eva Mozes Kor, with her twin Miriam was part of the obscene experiments, both cruel and inhuman. The sisters were injected with diseases and chemicals, then left to die, but they survived miraculously. This Nazi doctor, called 'The Angel of Death,' oversaw the terrible proceedings.

Kor recalled they were the lucky ones. Some, like Gypsy twins, were the ones with back sewn together to create Siamese twins. His experiments to check how similar they were, but in three days, they died.

Attempt to transform teenage boys into girls into the opposite sex was attempted by total blood transfusions and castration of boys as part of his studies.

The Angel of Death has a fascination for twins. Through his experiments, he got 700 twins or more in his lab and study table.

It was usual to test all these twins infecting them with viruses. After his biology experiments, one would die to be dissected. But the other lives on knowing what happened.

Angel of Death investigated abnormalities

Mengele's interest in studies of different people like little people, giants, hunchbacks with anything unnatural led him to study them.

For the doctor, these different conditions of people made him a 'Deranged Collector' for his laboratory of horrors for his medical curiosity.

All these inhuman lab experiments on races other than Germans prove the infallibility of the Aryan race.

Auschwitz's chief medic and madman would be on the ramp, where he chooses newbies meticulously before they get huddled like beasts in the death camp, cited History.

He seemed to enjoy how he selected the ones for hard labor, while the weak would be gassed soon as can be done.

But Doctor Mengele, called 'The Angel of Death,' was on the lookout to get twins and special prisoners to be included in his questionable medical experiments. None of the prisoners knew what fate waited for them when saved from execution and the horrible destiny ahead.

