A Nazi V-2 Superweapon that terrorized London during World War II's final days under a field in Kent was discovered lying on the groud. In the last days of the last great war, the Germans use these rocket that rained terror in Britain but some remnants of the past were found now.

The so-called Vengeance weapons which were made to exact retribution on the people of Great Britain, has been on the ground for 77 years already.

Finding any of these remnants is important, and they serve as a reminder of the terror it brought on people.

V-2 Terror Weapon found by accident

One of these early rockets was discovered by archeologists in a field located at Platt, Kent. What is so interesting is that it has been in the field for 77-years after World War 2, noted the Express UK.

The site is under the leadership of Brothers Colin and Sean Welch, who are the main organizers of the project.

A group from the Research Resource Archaeology started an excavation that ended with a hole about 14-feet deep and 38-feet wide. Soon after what seemed to be the wreckage of Hitler's infamous vengeance weapon, it was seen covered in soil after almost a hundred years.

Parts of the Rocket that still exist is the combustion chamber which is the part that stored the liquid oxygen with alcohol fuel. Before the Kent find, members were sent to five sites with Nazi V-2 Superweapon remnants. But this site was considered to be unique.

Colin said that the rockets would begin to descend in angle when starting to dive, having about 70 degrees of trajectory, noted Kent Online.

He added that most of the remains of the rocket were mostly seen at the farthest from the impact point. However, digging at that place did not give them valuable discoveries.

One reason there was no wreckage at the usual place is that a ragstone bed was able to keep it close to the impact point.

Once the rockets were flying up into the air, rocket fuel would drive the V-2 to the ground as fast as 3,300 miles per hour which was immensely fast.

When it impacts the ground, traveling at high velocity would not be noticed if it hit anyone, remarked Sean.

Steel rain from the Nazis

It is said that Hitler ordered the crushing of Britain with untold numbers of the German vengeance weapons in the last great war. The explosions cost the lives of 9000 people in their height, citing the BBC.

Researchers found that the V-2 wreckage came from Holland and took a few minutes to hit England on Valentine's Day of 1944.

The process of restoring the remnant will undergo a process that will take about 18 months. Investigators are looking for secret serial numbers which were stamped in after building and assembly.

All the codes found on the components could be traced to a specific factor that made them. Investigators have to trace V-2 components to Czechoslovakia and one factory in Austria.

Production of these terror weapons was costly to the civilian food supply and caused food shortages as well. Soon Germany would lose despite the Nazi V-2 Superweapon. These terror weapons killed 18,000 casualties.

