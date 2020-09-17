Posturing on all fronts, this time the J-20 is touted killing 17 planes, decisively in mock combat. But the claim is met with puzzlement by Western experts who have yet to know the full specs of the plane. So far, the PLA AF has not used it in front line combat like its J-11s.

Last Wednesday, Beijing alleged that their stealth fighter was shot down 17 aggressor units. It even survived the return fire of the aggressor units, unscathed. No footage has been released to substantiate their claim too.

According to aviation experts, when a new fighter is used in mock training getting that many kills is feasible. Based on the claim, it is regarded with more doubt than credibility. State media tends to make such claims that Western experts discount, reported Forbes.

Saying that the J-20 did shoot down that many planes, that is where it seems farfetched. The Chengdu J-20 is kept hushed but the exact number of missiles is known. Another is the lack of an internal cannon for close-in dogfights. It said 17 enemies were taken out inside internal bays are 8 missiles only.

When the missiles run out, the plane can only evade and escape with no cannon for close-in attacks.

In the Himalayas, the standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India is purchasing new fighter planes. The PLA AF just deployed two Chengdu J-20s to the western Chinese border.

Also read: India versus China Air Superiority: Chinese Stealth Jets Can Beat India's Newest Fighter Jets

One objective is to intimidate India with claims of the Chinese stealth fighter as superior.

The statement by Chinese state media that said despite one J-20, getting outnumbered by more aggressors the plane shot down all 17 planes with just 8 missiles in its bay, no cannon. Overall, the exercise was hailed as Chinese superiority in simulated combat. This story was run by the Global Times last Tuesday, from the PLA Daily.

In the article, it said that the J-20 was used to demonstrate China's best fighter. Another part indirectly alludes to the stealth plane as absolutely superior to older planes of the 4th generations. Overall, the report glossed on specific details not what made it better.

It was not mentioned what planes were aggressors in the simulated air combat. A majority of the PLA AF is based on the reverse-engineered Russian Su-27, which Russia did not allow. The touted J-20 is supposed to be radar invisible, flew in 2011 the first time. PLA AF claims it has 40 of them operational, but it is not confirmed.

How can a Chengdu shoot down all the 17 planes with just only 8 missiles in it at one time. It could be that the stealth plane reloaded when spent, using virtual ordnance and go back to the simulation.

The USAF has similar results, but the planes are fully stealth capable and armed with internal cannons. Both the F-22 and F-35 have been flown and can route 4th generation planes in actual aggressor combat, not virtual.

It is a response to the Indian Rafales that are older yet as capable, and the Chinese media cannot stop making comparisons without actual engagement, even thrashing the Rafale as useless, noted CNN.

Experts are discounting the Chinese claim of the J-20 with 17 kills with only 8 missiles and no internal cannon. The PLA AF has to given the details of the combat exercise.

Related article: India's Commandos Ready to Face Martials Trained Chinese Army

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.