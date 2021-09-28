According to ex-Trump security adviser John Bolton, the Taliban might have Pakistani nukes in their possession after Biden's hasty pullout from Afghanistan.

Bolton spoke about this terrifying outcome after the US failed to stop the Taliban from taking over Kabul. He alleged that 150 nuclear weapons in Pakistan could fall into disastrous hands, especially as the Islamists plotted against the west.

After the loss in Afghanistan and other factors has made the world more dangerous, not just for the west.

Nuclear weapons left behind by US might fall into Jihadists

In an interview on Sunday, Bolton said that the Taliban controlling the country is just a start. If the terror Jihadis manage to overthrow the Pakistanis, the 150 warheads will be very dangerous for everyone, reported the Daily Mail.

Despite alleged claims by Joe Biden, there was no problem during the chaotic pullout before August 31, and the administration left a considerable amount of hardware. It was so fast that it took many by surprise.

John Bolton was part of Trump's team when he served in the White House from April 2018 and September 2019. He said that the US president did not handle the pullout according to the discussion of how it was lacking. One glaring problem is if the POTUS seems not so sound to handle and carry out an acceptable foreign policy.

The White House insists that it has been caught unprepared and blindsided, saying the Afghan security forces are not doing their job of containing the Taliban, says ex-Trump Security Adviser John Bolton in the New York Post.

Hasty withdrawal of US in Afghanistan left numerous nukes

When Kabul fell, it was close to a nightmare, with Afghans going to the airport to escape the Taliban. Many feared their rule, and some even clung to the plane only to fell to death in midair.

Before the deadline, many tried to get inside the Kabul airport, even stepping in the canal, and getting up the wall, showing proof that the Taliban guards did not accept.

On August 16, a shocking scene of two people trying to hold onto a C-17 fell to their deaths when it was taking off. One desperate individual was discovered dead inside the wheel well when the plane landed and inspected Qatar.

Mothers and fathers who were unsure if their children could survive passed them to soldiers on the fence while many were waiting in desperation to be evacuated. Also, women begged to be allowed inside because, according to them, the Taliban were coming.

The final straw is the suicide bomber attack by the ISIS-K, which are radical militants who live in Afghanistan's Khorasan region that left a total of 183 dead, including 170 civilians, and 13 US soldiers in the blast cited CNN.

Later the president insisted the pullout went well, but it was the opposite that was chaos and failure for the government. The White House has been stonewalled for such an irresponsible claim too.

President Biden has allegedly avoided any responsibility for the Afghan debacle, but many say he did not follow the blueprint for the pullout.

The ex-Trump security adviser John Bolton mentions the danger created by the Afghan fallout might lead to possession of nukes due to President Biden's missteps.

