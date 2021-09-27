Prince William and Kate Middleton's attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly one of the reasons why the Sussexes decided to quit The Firm.

"Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" author Andrew Morton released six new chapters to add to his 2018 book about the Duchess of Sussex. And one of the chapters sheds light on the Cambridges' alleged feud with Prince Harry and Markle.

According to Morton, Prince William and Middleton's cold treatment and alleged bullying of Markle and Prince Harry were significant factors in the siblings' feud.

"The Duchess of Cambridge's coolness towards Meghan, and William's alleged bullying contributed to a devastating 'Cain and Abel' fallout between the brothers. Harry was the 'prime mover' in souring relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, but it was Meghan who 'took the hit," Morton wrote in his book according to the Daily Beast.

Did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lie about the palace's lack of support?

The author also questioned Prince Harry and Markle's claims that the palace didn't support the latter's wellbeing.

While speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that she had some suicidal thoughts due to the British tabloids' constant scrutiny. She and her husband added that they tried seeking the help of the palace, but they were shunned away.

"Far from abandoning Meghan, the Palace had a team which spent 'hundreds of hours monitoring social media accounts' and 'violent threats were reported to the police," Morton countered the couple's claims. It is unclear where Morton got this information about the couples' relationship with each other.

Read Also: Prince William Defends Family Against Interview Claims

Prince William accused of bullying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle again

This isn't the first time that Prince William was accused of bullying Markle and Prince Harry.

The Times UK previously reported that Prince Harry and Markle left The Firm after being told 'no' by Prince William and the other royals multiple times.

Following the allegations, Prince William and Prince Harry released a joint statement denying the claims.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," they said via the BBC.

Months earlier, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he and Prince William are on different paths at the moment. However, Prince Harry also expressed his love for his older brother.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's racism claims

As for Prince William, he has not publicly commented on the issue about his relationship with Prince Harry and Markle. But following the couple's interview, he denied claims that some royal family members are racist.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Markle revealed some concerns over Archie's skin color before he was born. Prince Harry also claimed that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls. Markle, on the other hand, put an end to the rumors that she made Middleton cry.

However, Prince Harry and Markle's interview in March garnered them more criticisms from royal fans. Some even questioned whether Markle's claims about wanting to take her own life were valid.

