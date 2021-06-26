New information regarding the purported feud between Prince William and Prince Harry has surfaced. Robert Lacey, a royal biographer who also serves as an official consultant on Netflix's "The Crown," has updated his book "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with additional chapters and information.

The British historian addressed the royal family's ongoing problems in the original book, which was released in 2020. The veteran author expanded on the purported conflict between the brothers in fresh passages published on Saturday.

In 2019, British bestselling author Katie Nicholl said that after Prince Harry announced his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle in 2017, Prince William became increasingly concerned about his brother and his whirlwind affair with the actress. According to Lacey, relations between the princes improved by the time Harry and Markle married in May 2018, but they plummeted in October 2018 when William learned of bullying claims leveled against Markle by a top royal aide.

Royal expert claims Prince William raged at Meghan Markle

Tensions erupted when Jason Knauf, who worked in communications for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes, sent an official email alleging bullying. Meghan Markle allegedly responded by saying it was not her business to "coddle people," while a courtier said the duchess was driven by fear.

Lacey said that after discovering the allegations, Prince William approached Prince Harry. However, it sparked an "intense and bitter" argument. Following the altercation, William ejected Harry and Markle from the joint office they shared, The Sun reported.

The Duke of Cambridge was immediately outraged after seeing a "Dossier of Distress" produced by Kensington Palace communications head Jason Knauf, according to his book. Staff workers were allegedly "humiliated" by the Duchess of Sussex, while Prince Harry was also apparently chastised by aides.

In his book, Lacey claims that William was "appalled" by the accusations and that it confirmed for him that Meghan was opposed to the royal system. Prince William allegedly said that "look at how that bloody woman treated my employees - she was ruthless!" Lacey writes in the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle has firmly denied the allegations, and a representative for her and Prince Harry has stated that she is the victim of a well-planned smear campaign. Harry last visited the United Kingdom in April to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

As the brothers walked back from the ceremony at St George's Chapel, he was spotted talking with William in the Quadrangle after the cameras were turned off. Two hours after the burial, his father, Prince Charles, 72, and brother Will, 39, were spotted leaving exits near Frogmore Cottage, where Harry resided. This story comes as palace finances show Harry paid five months' rent and £2.4 million for the home in September.

Prince William reportedly warned Prince Harry that Meghan Markle had agenda

Per The Mirror, Prince William thought Meghan Markle was "stealing his beloved brother away," according to a new version of Battle of the Brothers. The future king was claimed to be "extremely worried" when he learned of the claims of bullying made against Meghan by palace employees.

He tried to contact his younger brother to help smooth things over, but Harry allegedly hung up on him. The Duke of Cambridge also reportedly informed friends that Meghan had an "agenda," and his wife Kate Middleton had been suspicious of Meghan from the start.

When the accusations were initially made public, a Sussex family representative firmly denied them. The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry is believed to have erupted when the third in line to the throne encouraged his younger brother not to rush into marrying Meghan.

