It has been discovered that Prince Harry sneaked away from the royal family in 2018 for a secret meeting with Oprah Winfrey and a producer in a London hotel room.

Prince Harry met with the talk show host in secret to prepare his Apple TV series on mental health, according to Jon Kamen, chairman and CEO of media business RadicalMedia and the executive who accompanied the renowned couple that day.

According to Kamen, he saw Prince Harry open up to Oprah about his mental health issues and thought that this would be the basis for the series, which premiered in May.

The meeting indicates that over a year before the pair shocked the royal family and the world by announcing their decision to leave their jobs as working royals and start a new life in Hollywood, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already carving out business enterprises and building up their Hollywood contacts.

Duke of Sussex met with Oprah ahead of "Megxit"

In April 2019, Kensington Palace announced that Harry would collaborate with Oprah Winfrey on a mental health series, as per Daily Mail. Throughout the process, Prince Harry met with Winfrey via Zoom sessions, first in England, then in Canada, and last in California.

The prince shared his high-ranking contacts with first-time producers and recommended forming an advisory board to help them negotiate the difficult issues they were dealing with. Harry also selected issues, sought out people from beyond the West to interview, and played an active role in the shoe's early editing, taking comments on the production quicker than Winfrey.

Per MIRROR, it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are acting like "quasi-royals," causing concern at Buckingham Palace. The Sussexes are in New York City for a three-day charm blitz, visiting schools and making speeches.

However, according to an insider, the trip has "all the hallmarks of a royal visit," which may cause concern at the Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously left the royal family, dubbed "Megxit," to go to the United States and start a new life.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumored filming in New York

In subsequent interviews, they have leveled a number of criticisms at the Firm, including charges of racism. However, according to a Palace insider, the pair is still following the "royal model" and may be attempting to create a "rival court" to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recorded their trip to New York City for a rumored Netflix series on their lives. On their frantic trip this week, the pair was joined by their personal cameraman, fueling rumors that they were filming their work.

According to Page Six, the cameraman followed the Duke and Duchess throughout the city, even running ahead of them for the perfect shot before they toured the 9/11 Memorial on Thursday.

Matt Sayles, the couple's own photographer, was also on hand to capture important moments throughout their trip to New York. The pair is said to have been surreptitiously filming their vacation to New York City for a rumored Netflix documentary.

It comes amid reports that the pair is working on a "fly-on-the-wall documentary on their lifestyle" as they adjust to reality after leaving the royal family. The Sussexes first made headlines when Prince Harry was seen wearing a microphone while visiting the famed soul food restaurant Melba, as per The Sun.

