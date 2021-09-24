Prince Harry and Meghan Markle garnered criticisms following their trip to New York City to attend the Global Citizen Live concert this weekend to promote vaccine equity.

Less than 24 hours after they arrived in the Big Apple, multiple British publications lambasted Prince Harry and Markle for the same reasons that they applauded Prince William and Kate Middleton during their previous trip, according to Insider.

The said source criticized the pair for seemingly treating their recent appearance as a royal tour.

Daily Mail was one of the first to slam the couple for having cocktails on the night before their public appearance. The publication also questioned Prince Harry and Markle's decision to leave their children in their Los Angeles home. It quoted a body language expert saying that the Sussexes seemed anxious to be in front of the cameras even though they were smiling from ear to ear.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive different treatment compared to Cambridges

On the contrary, Prince William and Middleton reportedly received countless praises when they arrived in New York back in 2014.

The Duchess of Cambridge was even praised for her choice of outfit, saying that she was most likely fighting off a gloomy weather. But Prince Harry and Markle were slammed for wearing an all-black ensemble when they visited the 9/11 museum. Markled was also mocked for wearing a thick coat when it's 80 degrees in New York.

Prince Harry and Markle are also staying at the same hotel that Prince William and Middleton stayed in for their New York trip years ago.

"Kate lands with a bump: Pregnant Duchess arrives at New York hotel favored by Diana as royal couple touch down in the Big Apple," Daily Mail's 2014 headline read.

This week, the publication penned a headline that depicted Prince Harry and Markle as irresponsible parents with a lavish lifestyle. They said that the couple left their kids at home to enjoy drinks at a lavish hotel in New York City.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's left the UK because of tabloid racism

This isn't the first time that the British tabloids published headlines that demeaned Prince Harry and Markle but applauded the Cambridges.

During the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry said that one of the reasons why they left the United Kingdom was because of the tabloid racism that they experienced.

The Duke of Sussex also said that no one from his family apologized for the way that they felt because of the British press. The royals didn't also make Prince Harry and Markle feel supported even after they said that they will leave the UK to avoid the UK tabloids.

Even though Prince Harry and Markle are now residing in Los Angeles, they still haven't escaped the British tabloids. In fact, their photo on the cover of TIME magazine was also heavily criticized.

