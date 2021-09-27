Gabby Petito's good friend, Rose Davis, recently shed light on the kind of person she thinks Brian Laundrie is.

While speaking with People, Davis also said that she's confident Brian Laundrie is hiding in the wilderness because he's equipped to survive in that kind of environment for months.

"He's out in the wilderness, I promise you. He's out there. He is. If he's alive, he's out there, camping out... He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months," David told People.

Brian Laundrie charismatic but jealous

During an interview with News12, Davis described Laundrie as charismatic but very jealous.

"He also wanted what he wanted when he wanted it, and he'd find a way to get it. Not in a violent manner, but if he didn't want Gabby to do something, he'd find a way to make it so she couldn't do it," she told News12.

While speaking with 48 Hours, Davis also said that Laundrie could sometimes exhibit some toxic traits. She also stressed that Laundrie has a way of getting what he wants all the time.

"And I don't mean in a physical way, he's gonna force it. He's just gonna... I don't want people to say I'm calling him a full manipulator, but he'll manipulate the situation to get what he wants out of it. And, you know, he didn't want her to go out one night with me and he stole her I.D. because you can't get into the bar without your I.D.... and, you know, this was really upsetting to her, you know, you're engaged. It's not, you know, it's not supposed to be like that," she told 48 Hours.

FBI still searching for Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her family, who noticed that Laundrie returned to their Florida home after a cross-country trip without the 22-year-old.

Three days later, Laundrie reportedly went on a hike by himself and never returned home. His parents eventually reported him missing to the police amid fears that he could be hurt.

Immediately after Laundrie's disappearance, the FBI and other groups searched for him in the wilderness, but they had not yet found him.

Two weeks ago, Petito's body was found near the nature park where a witness last saw their van.

While speaking with 60 Minutes Australia, the witness shared a video she took during her trip to Florida with her family.

In the clip, Petito and Laundrie's van can be seen parked at an odd spot near the nature park.

The same witness was also the one that directed the police officers to Petito's body. And their autopsy later that her death was a homicide.

Another witness saw Petito and Laundrie arguing at a small restaurant in the area. And they said that the couple refused to stop arguing with the waitress and only backed off after they were asked to leave the restaurant.

Gabby Petito's family and friends are mourning her death

Now, the family and friends of Petito are urging Laundrie to come clean and tell them what happened. They also ask for the public's help to direct them to Laundrie if they ever see him anywhere.

Petito was described as someone who is loving and has a penchant for adventure. And those closest to her said that she would be sorely missed.

