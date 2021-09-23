Brian Laundrie has not yet been found since he reportedly went on a hike on Sept. 14. His fiancée, Gabby Petito's remains, were confirmed to be hers by the FBI earlier this week.

Now, experts share their two cents on why they think it would be challenging to find Petito's fiancé, and several factors are involved.

How will Brian Laundrie be found?

According to CNN, police officials gave Laundrie at least two weeks to plot his next move. Florida Police is being criticized for not putting Laundrie under surveillance; that's why he was able to flee his home.

"We understand how this looks to those who simply don't understand the law or have all the information. The truth and facts about the good work the NPPD has done will come out," the North Port police said in a statement (via Bronx News 12).

Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles police sergeant, wonders why Laundrie's parents didn't immediately alert the authorities when he decided to go for a hike.

"I get that he's a grown man. What influence, if any, do (his parents) have over him? He decides to go backpacking and they couldn't stop him?" he told CNN.

Chris Boyer, executive director for the National Association for Search and Rescue (NASAR), said that the use of thermal sensors, night vision goggles, and drones could help search Laundrie.

"It's really hard to find people even when they want to be found. The search area starts to grow every hour he could be in a car or be on foot. It gets pretty daunting, to be honest," he told CNN.

Read Also: Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Missing After Going On A Hike; Police Share Theory About What Could've Happened

Florida Police spokesperson Josh Taylor previously stressed that officials are conducting their search for Laundrie in a limited capacity because there was no crime. He made his statement before Petito's found was found.

CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe called Laundrie a very important witness to Petito's disappearance. However, this changed after the missing woman's body was found at a park in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie got into a fight at a restaurant

New details regarding the couple's complicated relationship have also emerged.

Two witnesses claimed to have seen Petito and Laundrie arguing at a Jackson Hole restaurant days before the former disappeared.

"I have chills right now. It's crazy because it wasn't just like we passed them on the street - it was a full blown incident," witness Nina Celie Angelo told FOX News.

Angelo claimed that she saw a very agitated Laundrie arguing with the waitress at Merry Piglets. Less than five hours later, Angelo and her boyfriend passed Petito's van at a campsite north of town.

The restaurant confirmed that Petito and Laundrie dined at Merry Piglets. They have also notified the FBI about the incident and won't comment any further.

Earlier this week, another witness claimed to have seen Laundrie driving around the park where Petito's body was found. Days later, the witness saw Laundrie's van on the road, and it was already empty.

Related Article: Gabby Petito's Mom Details The 'Odd' Text Message She Received Days Before Brian Laundrie Returned Home Without Her Daughter

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.