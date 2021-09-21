Gabby Petito's mom just shared the odd text message that she received from her daughter days before her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home without her.

In the documents she submitted to the police, Nicole Schmidt revealed that she received a text from her daughter's number asking her to help her grandfather, Stan.

Immediately after she received the text on Aug. 27, Schmidt said that it raised alarm bells because her daughter never called her grandfather as such.

"Can you help, Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," the text message read.

Detective Daniel Alix said in his affidavit that Schmidt seemed worried about her daughter when she issued the complaint.

"This was the last communication anyone had with [Petito]. Her cellphone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip. Per her family, this was not normal behavior for (Petito), and they became more worried about her," the affidavit read.

Gabby Petito's mom received another odd text days later

However, the documents didn't mention the other text message that Schmidt allegedly received from her daughter on Aug. 30. The text message was short and simple, and Petito told her mom that there was no signal in Yosemite.

In a statement, Schmidt that she knew the text message couldn't have possibly been from her daughter. After all, her fiancé returned to their Florida home on Sept. 1, and Petito wasn't with her.

"The van was in Florida on the 1st. I think I can do the math," she said.

Gabby Petito's body believed to have been found in Wyoming

Earlier this week, a body was found in Wyoming and it is believed to be Petito's. An autopsy is currently under way, and the identity of the deceased will reportedly be identified this week.

Charles Jones of the FBI previously said that the description of the body that they found was consistent with Petito. However, he also stressed that the cause of death hasn't been determined.

Is Brian Laundrie in hiding?

Prior to this, Laundrie has reportedly gone missing. Last week, he went on a hike and never returned home. While he was away, federal agents searched his house for any possible clues that could lead them to the missing woman.

According to CBS News, the federal agents spent 8 hours at Laundrie's home, and they seized his computers, flash drives, and other electronic devices.

There is also a growing concern regarding the timeliness of Laundrie's disappearance. He was named person of interest in his fiancée's case. Police officials are also convinced that he could've hurt himself while he was on a hike. However, Petito's lawyer believes that Laundrie is alive and in hiding.

The case against him has seemingly gotten stronger after a 911 call made by a concerned citizen was released this week.

In the call, a man reported a domestic dispute case between a man and a woman. The unnamed caller said that the man slapped the woman multiple times on the face. After the incident, the man and woman rushed to their car and drove off.

When police arrived at the scene to interview the couple, Laundrie and Petito, both said that it was the latter that hit and scratched the former. No arrests were made and the couple was asked to spend the night apart.

Read Also: Gabby Petito's Fiancé Brian Laundrie Missing After Going On A Hike; Police Share Theory About What Could've Happened

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.