Changes in the structure of their organization have made several Taliban defectors switch to ISIS-K, signaling a deadly turn of events for Afghanistan and the world at large. Since the militant Jihadis defeated the US troops, many changes stem from militancy to an alienating leadership that is frustrating to unidentified members.

Disappointed Taliban militants shifts to the Islamic state group

For the Islamic State terror group, it's a chance to add more members from the Talib jihadis and challenge Kabul's new chiefs.

According to the west, it is a formula for more threats of terrorism to come. A struggle between the two violent militants would be the worst scenario.

A statement from Barbara Kelemen, an intelligence analyst, says that the Taliban will have a problem keeping members under rein that refuses reforms, reported the Express UK.

Blamed by the terror group members, the deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, decides on unacceptable reforms like schools for girls and work for women. A sizeable number of Talib members have shifted to the Takfiri terrorists just weeks after gaining control of Kabul after two decades, noted News 7 Trends.

After claiming the country, there are rumors of in-fighting among senior-level members of the terror group. Kelemen remarked it's becoming negative, and clashes at the top force their once loyal followers to choose IS-K.

Members who disagree with the reforms have switched

It seems even the majority of the Talib government does not want to acknowledge the deals made with the Biden administration. Most appointed members despise the US, and more hardcore groups are mortified at the events.

According to the radicals, Taliban defectors switched to ISIS-K with similar ideals, goals, and values. Extremists in the group don't like the reforms too much.

Kelemen was not surprised and expected such a reaction from the violent Jihadis with their supreme disappointment. The terror attacks by IS-K had gotten the desired effect, which is to gain momentum via their activities aimed at the Taliban. Attacks in Kabul and Jalalabad were done by them, cited ABC News.

Getting a bit tolerant and moderate led to a negative effect that created defectors to the other organization, which is the IS-K.

The following moves of the counter Taliban militants will lure in more members as the primary rejectionist group and get more ex-Taliban Jihadis to start a guerrilla war against the Kabul Chiefs.

An expert stated that the security aspects and having a terrorist hotspot added that the IS-K wants to get bigger with an Afghanistan-based unit, the Al-Sadiq office. It does the organizing of all IS members united all over south Asia.

The influence of the IS-K expands to West Asia, and Southeast Asia creates chaos that will be a threat in this part of the world.

Recognition may be complex for the Kabul Chiefs and be seen as a legally accepted government, as the leadership strives for it, all because they are terrorists.

When Taliban defectors switch to ISIS-K because of shifts in the perception of reaching goals, the IS-K will be a more potent terrorist group to threaten many.

