The terror group ISIS-K is moving fast and recruiting all Jihadis in Asia, to probably start an Islamist civil war between the militants in the Taliban. After the fall of Kabul, it seems the Talibs are facing challenges to their rule, which have untold consequences on the world.

ISIS-K is turning out to be a bane for the Taliban, which power only recently, having a guerilla war directed at the rulers of Kabul has the making an Islamist civil war.

It gets worse as the ISIS-K are going for former Talibs who might be disillusioned about the changes from a guerrilla force to a more organized group. Gone are the days of more mass killing as their leaders try to tell the world they've changed.

Taliban members are joining the ISIS-K

The ISIS-K Jihadis, formed in 2015, were the architects of the attack on Kabul airport before August 31. Their suicide bomber got past the Taliban and detonated the explosives that killed 180 people, reported The Sun UK.

In the blast was killed 13 US service members caught in the explosion that day, even several Britons too, noted the Washington Post.

The Taliban counter conducted more bombing during the weekend, causing the death of eight people, with a child as one of the victims.

The death-obsessed ISIS-K is doing all these terrorist acts in Afghanistan, with some of the hardcore Taliban members even thinking of a move to the chaotic group. The prospect of an Islamist civil war between the militants is speculated.

The analysis states that ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan Province considers the Talibs becoming indeterminate and not ruthless enough. Worse is they view giving women a chance to get schooled and conferencing with the West as a travesty.

ISIS-K says Taliban reformists betray Islam

According to Dr. Rakib Ehsan, an expert on why the jihadis are that way, the ISIS-K terror group is getting members from the south and Central Asia who are opposed to Kabul's current situation. He added that the ISIS-K is fundamentally different from the Taliban, who are moderated in their view.

Their main goal is to install a global Islamic caliphate (ISIS-K), while the Taliban focuses on imposing the Sharia in Afghanistan. But the ISIS-K is convinced the Taliban reformists betray Islam. This idea will pull in their members who disagree with the direction taken by their leaders.

This taken into account, the Taliban is a lesser threat than the Islamic State, which breathes and eats the destruction of the West.

A recent report says that about 2,200 ISIS-K members are in Afghanistan, many of the radical hardliners live in the Nangahar province, east of the mountainous area. The composition of this small group is the former Afghan Taliban, Pakistani Taliban, and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), says Dr. Rakib Ehsan, cited ISPI online.

If the ISIS-K can beat the Taliban and replace them, the smaller group cannot defeat the new Kabul rulers.

Many of the Taliban members are not happy with the leadership's new direction, which has unrest in the group. Rahmatullah Nabil, a former Afghani spy chief, added things could break, cited The Times.

The way things are going, which might become an Islamist civil war between the militants, will be worse in Afghanistan and the world.

