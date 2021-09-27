According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, one billion doses of the vaccine will be distributed to low- and middle-income countries by the end of this year.

Pfizer CEO Pledged To Produce 1 Billion Vaccines for Low-and Middle-Income Nations

In a recently published article in Newsweek, Pfizer has already sent 500 million vaccine doses to countries with lower vaccination rates, according to Bourla, who also promised the American people that contributions to countries with lower vaccination rates would not impact local efforts to give booster injections.

He also said that Pfizer would manufacture an extra billion doses in the remaining months of the year, for a total of three. And one billion doses will have been distributed to low- and middle-income nations. That will not alter regardless of whether supporters approve or not.

Bourla claims that the United States is manufacturing enough vaccinations to provide vaccines to people who have never received them, as well as contributions and booster doses overseas, according to a recently published article in CNBC.

WHO Wants To Place Vaccine in Moratorium

Bourla's comments come after the World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general asked wealthy nations with large vaccine stocks to put a "moratorium" on boosters until 2022 and donate any remaining doses to assist poorer countries in catching up with vaccine consumption.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month, "I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers. Because manufacturers have prioritized or been legally obliged to fulfill bilateral deals with rich countries willing to pay top dollar, low-income countries have been deprived of the tools to protect their people," according to a published report in MSN News.

Biden Encouraged Elderly and those with Immunocompromised To Take Booster Shots

President Joe Biden urged older individuals, those with pre-existing medical problems, and front-line workers in the United States who got the Pfizer vaccine in the first quarter of this year to get a booster shot. Biden has long been touting the booster shot for this vulnerable group.

Biden said the booster shot is free and simple to get. The administration took a crucial step in safeguarding those who have been vaccinated this week, as scheduled, by administering booster injections, which senior government physicians say offer the greatest degree of protection known to date, according to a published article in iTV.

FDA Authorized Booster Shot

Following weeks of internal wrangling at the FDA, the government on Wednesday allowed individuals over 65 who had received Pfizer-coronavirus BioNTech's vaccine to get a booster dose at least six months after their second injection.

Adult Pfizer-BioNTech recipients at high risk of getting seriously sick with COVID-19 or at risk of significant consequences from the illness owing to repeated exposure to the coronavirus at their employment are also eligible for booster injections, according to the FDA.

In a published article in The New York Times, the permission establishes a staggering effort to provide the vaccines, beginning with the most susceptible Americans. It allows tens of millions of individuals who have already been vaccinated to get booster shots at pharmacies, health centers, physicians' offices, and other locations.

