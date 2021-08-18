To fight fading immunity and the predominance of the delta variety, the Biden administration is recommending booster doses for most Americans who got a coronavirus vaccination.

Top Administration Health Officials Released a Joint Statement About Booster Shot

In a recently published article in The Hill, Top government health officials stated in a joint statement that individuals will require boosters eight months after their second dosage of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine most especially for the immunocompromised and organ transplant recipients.

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and acting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Janet Woodcock are among the officials who supported the booster shots.

The top health officials said "The available data makes very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," according to a published report in ABC News.

Booster Shot Will Begin in September

The boosters will be administered starting September 20. Many health care professionals, nursing home residents, and other seniors who were completely vaccinated early in the vaccine rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster at that time, according to the authorities.

The White House said the move was essential to keep ahead of the virus and encouraged anybody who has not received a shot to do so as soon as possible. The approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was still required before a comprehensive plan could be implemented, according to a published report in USA Today.

Anyone who got Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations will be advised to obtain a booster injection eight months following their second dose, with health care professionals, nursing home patients, and the elderly being prioritized. Meanwhile, since the J&J vaccine was not introduced in the United States until March, boosters would not be required until November at the earliest.

Fauci Says Everyone Needs the Booster Shot

It can be remembered that the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement in July, objecting to Pfizer's suggestion of booster injections. "At this point, Americans who have been completely vaccinated do not need a booster injection," the authorities said.

However, in recent days, the tone of the message has changed. Last week, White House top medical advisor Anthony Fauci said it's "probable" that everyone would require a coronavirus booster at some time. Following that, the government's disclosure of a booster injection marks a swift and significant change in policy for the administration, which had been fighting a drive for booster doses for months.

The choice to give boosters has far-reaching consequences both locally and internationally. Only about half of Americans are completely vaccinated against the coronavirus, and although vaccination rates have been steadily rising in recent weeks, millions remain unvaccinated and unwilling to roll up their sleeves.

