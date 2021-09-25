As a warning, the Taliban hung the corpse of a person suspected of abduction from a crane at the Herat city plaza in western Afghanistan.

Taliban Hanged a Dead Body

In a recently published article in MSN News, the Taliban hung a corpse from a crane parked in a central plaza in Afghanistan on Saturday. This horrible spectacle indicated the hard-line movement's return to some of its previous harsh methods.

Taliban authorities took four corpses to Herat's central plaza. They then transferred three of them to different areas of the city for public display and exhibition, according to Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who owns a pharmacy in the town's outskirts.

According to Seddiqi, Taliban authorities claimed that the four were apprehended early Saturday and killed by police. Ziaulhaq Jalali, a Taliban-appointed district police commander in Herat, subsequently said that following an exchange of gunfire, Taliban fighters freed a father and son kidnapped by four kidnappers in a published article in Associated Press.

Executions and Amputations Would Be Returned as Punishments

Since the Taliban seized control of the country on Aug. 15, Afghans and the rest of the world have been watching to see if they will recreate the harsh rule of the late 1990s, which included public stonings and limb amputations of alleged criminals, some of which occurred in front of large crowds at a stadium.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a Taliban founder, said Thursday that executions and hand amputations would return in the nation. Still, according to a published report in ALJAZEERA, he expressed uncertainty over whether the punishments would be carried out publicly.

Meanwhile, the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government after seizing Kabul, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee. Whether the organization will reintroduce the severe measures of punishment used under their previous reign of Afghanistan has been a source of public debate and press inquiry ever since.

Furthermore, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said that everyone chastised them for the stadium's penalties, but they did not refer to the laws and punishments of other nations. He also added, "No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam, and we will make our laws on the Quran," according to a report published in Yahoo News.

Biden Administration Would Not Tolerate the Punishments; International Leaders Issued Warnings

International officials, including members of the Biden administration, have warned the Taliban to respect women's rights, who were forced to wear burqas and were restricted from leaving their homes. Women and girls were also denied access to education based on the group's interpretation of Islamic law.

Recent reports indicate a return to that way of life, as girls have been prohibited from going to school, and women have been forced to quit the labor.

Additionally, at Friday's briefing, spokesman Ned Price assured reporters that the US would work with the international community to bring perpetrators of any such crimes responsible. However, even as they embrace modern advances like video and cell phones, the Taliban's leaders remain rooted in a profoundly orthodox, hard-line ideology.

