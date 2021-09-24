Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a Taliban founder who would run prisons under the new Afghan government, warned that harsh punishment, including amputations and executions, will be reinstated.

Turabi Said No One Will Dictate Them What Their Laws Should Be

In a recently published article in MSN News, Turabi said in Kabul during an interview "Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments. No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam, and we will make our laws on the Quran."

Turabi served as justice minister and head of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice during the Taliban's prior reign in Afghanistan, a post described by the Associated Press as "the religious police." Amputations and executions were carried out for criminal crimes such as stealing and highway robbery during the period.

Those identical procedures, according to Turabi, will be reinstated. He said that chopping off one's hands is essential for security and that it serves as a deterrence to stealing and other crimes, according to a recently published article in The Washington Post.

Read Also: Taliban Refuses To Form 'Inclusive' Government Despite International Pleas as Militant Group Rolls Back Civil Liberties

Taliban Officials are Working a Policy if the Punishment Be Made Into Public

While it is unclear if the penalty would be carried out in public, Turabi told a female reporter that Taliban officials are trying to "create a strategy" to deal with it. He also maintained that the Taliban had evolved from the past when they ruled Afghanistan.

Turabi claimed the Taliban will allow television, mobile phones, pictures, and films "because this is the need of the people, and we are serious about it," in addition to declaring that harsh penalties would be reinstated. In addition, he said that female judges will be permitted to hear cases. Afghanistan's rules, on the other hand, will be based on the Quran, according to a published report in Forbes.

He claims that this would enable them to reach millions of people and that if public executions and amputations are allowed, people will be able to film and broadcast the events as a deterrence to what Taliban authorities deem criminal acts.

Amputations and Executions are the Same Policies Taliban Implemented in the 1990s

According to the statement, the organization has retained many of the harsh, uncompromising practices for which it was known during its rule in the 1990s. They were renowned for their horrific public penalties, including firing squad executions and amputations of convicted thieves hands.

Additionally, the Taliban were notorious for their especially harsh treatment of women during their final reign in Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, a pattern that has since resurfaced. Among other restrictions, they prohibited females from receiving an education or voting and banned women from leaving the home without a male companion. They also whipped and beat anyone who broke the laws, and stoned women suspected of adultery to death.

Related Article: Taliban Will Form New Members of Cabinet Amid the Economic Turmoil



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.