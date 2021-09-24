According to a recent Harvard CAPS-Harris survey, support for former President Donald Trump as a more decisive leader than Vice President Joe Biden has grown since Election Day.

Trumps' Popularity Among the Voters Grew

In a recently published article in Newsweek, the 2020 presidential election saw record voter turnout, with both candidates receiving a historic number of votes. Biden won with more electoral votes and 51 percent of the popular vote.

However, At the start of his administration, Biden consistently beat his predecessor in the CAPS-Harris survey, but the COVID-19 outbreak and military departure from Afghanistan signaled a change in Americans' views of the president.

In the CAPS-Harris poll, 51 percent of 1,578 registered voters thought Trump was better than Biden. On the other side, Biden received 49 percent of the vote as the superior leader, according to a recently published article in The Hill.

Co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll Released a Statement

Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said that the growing problems on all fronts have led to the surprising conclusion that Trump is now as good a president as Biden, implying that the honeymoon period has given way to buyer's remorse.

According to the survey, Penn observed that, despite losing the popular vote by roughly five percentage points in November, Trump's popularity has risen since then. A shift of momentum that everyone did not expect after the election, according to a published article in Monmouth University.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, but there has not been any proof of massive voter fraud that might have swung the election's outcome. Trump is eyeing a presidential candidacy while focusing on helping Republicans who support his policy agenda win their elections and give the GOP a majority in Congress in 2022.

Will Trump Run for President in the Election?

Since departing the White House, the former commander-in-chief has teased another presidential run. When asked if he will enter the race, Trump has remained noncommittal but has expressed confidence that his fans would be "very" pleased when he does.

Moreover, according to polls, Trump may get substantial support among Republicans if he runs for president again, and he has emerged as the front-runner for the nomination. He also had an advantage over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 contest, suggesting that he had a chance to win.

In late August, an Emerson College poll found that 47 percent of those polled supported Trump, giving him a one-point lead over Biden. On the other hand, Trump's lead was within the poll's 2.7-point margin of error, according to a published report in Reuters.

Biden's Approval Dropped

Meanwhile, Biden's popularity rating is falling, with his favorability in the CAPS-Harris survey dropping below 50 percent for the first time since entering office. Fourteen percent of those polled approved of the president's handling, down four points from the July poll and 14 points from June.

Additionally, Biden had less appeal to Iowans than former President Barack Obama and Trump at their lowest points, according to a recent Des Moines Register survey. Although Iowa has been growing redder in recent years, it is still a competitive state for Democrats. If it is representative of other battleground states, it may signal problems for Republicans in the elections.

