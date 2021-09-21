The Taliban militant group has expressed their refusal to create an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan despite pleas from several countries, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made comments regarding the insurrection group's actions and decisions.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson and deputy information minister of the Taliban group, was the one who made the remarks after several nations encouraged them to form an inclusive government in the region. He said that no country had the authority or right to ask the Islamic Emirate to establish such a government.

Taliban Refuses to Create 'Inclusive' Government

Several days prior to the address, Khan confirmed that Islamabad had started negotiating with the Taliban in the creation of an inclusive government. Many world leaders have urged the insurrection group to form their government with consideration to minorities in the country.

Mohammad Mobeen, another Taliban leader, previously noted that Afghanistan did not give anyone the right to dictate how it should form its government. "Does the inclusive government mean that the neighbors have their representatives and spies in the system?" the militant said during a debate show on television, the Times of India reported.

The Taliban leader's words suggested a strong desire of the militant group to deny or refuse all calls to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The insurrection group did not have plans to include representatives of other groups into their officials.

The group's words come as their continued ignorance of previous promises regarding human rights related to women in the region. Many rights groups have accused the Taliban of slowly destroying human rights in Afghanistan since they took over the country's government last month.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and the World Organizations Against Torture (OMCT) claimed that the Taliban conducted several human rights violations. The list includes limits on the freedom of the press, restrictions on women, and targeted killing of civilians and former government officials, Aljazeera reported.

Failure to Keep Its Promises

The insurrection group also promised that they would allow women to hold government positions and will be allowed to go back to school. However, female employees in the Kabul city government were recently ordered to stay at home and will only be allowed to work if their jobs cannot be filled by male workers, the city's interim mayor said on Sunday.

Additionally, witnesses said that an explosion was seen in the eastern provincial city of Jalalabad, which is believed to have been meant for a Taliban vehicle. Hospital authorities reported that five people were killed in the blast, which was recorded to be the second one in as many days in the Islamic State stronghold.

The order for female workers to stay home is the latest sign that the Taliban group has no desire to keep their promises of respecting human rights and equality in Afghanistan. The group is believed to be enforcing its strict view of Islam similar to their previous rule in the 1990s when the group banned girls and women from going to school getting jobs, and going out and having a public life, NBC News reported.



