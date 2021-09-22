Prince Charles recounted one of his final conversations with his father on the day before Prince Philip's sad death in April.

Prince Charles said on the new BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will screen on Wednesday evening, that he and his father were discussing arrangements for Prince Philip's impending 100th birthday in June when the Duke of Edinburgh reacted with his trademark quick wit.

Prince Philip's last words to Prince Charles

The documentary was initially planned as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations and was filmed in early 2021. It was changed following Philip's death on April 9, at the age of 99, and now includes interviews with his family, both before and after his death.

The Queen and Prince Philip's children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as well as the couple's adult grandchildren, all attended.

The Duke's family has shared several lovely and amusing tales about him, emphasizing Philip's sense of humor and his fondness for practical jokes, as per Hello Magazine.

Senior members of the Royal Family have come together in an unusual show of unity to share memories of the late Duke of Edinburgh's domestic side, and in a sneak peek clip shared by Clarence House today, Philip, a young Charles, and Princess Anne can be seen riding bicycles as their aunt, Princess Margaret, chases after them.

Per Daily Mail, Prince Charles comments about his late father in the BBC program that he was "amazing at arranging silly games."

Anti-monarchy organizations target Prince Charles

Prince Charles is facing a "new battle" as he becomes the latest target of anti-monarchy organizations, with billboards declaring that "Wales doesn't need a prince" appearing across South Wales.

Billboards have appeared in major cities like Cardiff, Swansea, and Aberdare. The anti-monarchist group "Republic" began the movement, which has gathered popularity in recent months.

The Welsh republican movement is deeply entrenched in Wales, and it has gained traction in recent years as a result of the family's turbulent scandals. For many republicans in Wales, the royal institution is a visible expression of English domination over Wales, not merely a source of money and rank, as per Express.co.

However, Wales' reputation in the United Kingdom has altered since Prince Charles' investiture at Caernarfon Castle. Wales received a devolved government in 1999, giving the country more control over its people, and the Queen called it a "moment of renewal for Wales."

The cash-for-honors controversy comes after 'The Crown' caused a rating drop in support for Prince Charles as a future monarch. Since December 2020, more people in the United Kingdom believe the Prince of Wales would make a poor monarch than a good one, according to YouGov.

It also comes after three employees at his charity, the Prince's Foundation, resigned after accusations that a Saudi billionaire was promised assistance in obtaining a knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for donations.

In June 2020, 38 percent of respondents thought the next-in-line to the throne would be a great leader, compared to 30% who did not, as per Newsweek via MSN. However, Princess Diana's bulimia was shown by Emma Corrin in Season Four of the Netflix series 'The Crown' in November, while Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) had an affair behind her back.

Only a month later, UK pollster YouGov found that 32 percent of people believed he would make a suitable king, while 33 percent did not. The program swept the Emmys on Sunday, taking home 11 awards, including outstanding actor in a drama for O'Connor, who portrays Prince Charles in a rage at one point.

And there's more on the way for Prince Charles, as Netflix is set to broadcast two more seasons of 'The Crown,' including one next year that will depict some of the most tumultuous moments in their relationship's breakdown.

