Prince Charles' charity has been thrown into even more chaos after two top executives resigned over claims of "cash for access." The Prince's Foundation chairman, Douglas Connell, resigned yesterday, saying he was "shocked" by the charity's possible misconduct.

Chris Martin, the charity's executive director, has also stepped down - only days after allegations that the foundation took more than £500,000 ($692,000) from a notorious Russian tycoon. The actions are the latest setback for the troubled nonprofit, whose chief executive, Michael Fawcett, has already resigned over allegations that he aided a Saudi donor in receiving an honor.

They are also expected to put pressure on the prince, whose judgment has been called into doubt after allegations that he agreed to meet with rich businessmen in exchange for large contributions. The future king has stated that he was unaware of the purported "cash for honors" scandal.

Prince Charles was unaware of the "cash-for-honor" misconduct

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), which is located in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, started an inquiry into the foundation earlier this week, Daily Mail reported. Dmitry Leus, a Russian banker, was accused of donating hundreds of thousands of pounds to the organization in exchange for access to Prince Charles, prompting the investigation.

There is no indication that the prince was aware of the purported offer of access made by fixer William Bortrick. Last year, after receiving a six-figure payment from Leus, the prince wrote him a letter in which he expressed his gratitude and said he was "incredibly grateful" for his generosity.

Scandals involving alleged "cash-for-honors" or "cash-for-favors," even ones that do not involve royals, have resurfaced regularly in the United Kingdom, enraging politicians, citizens, and the media.

Charles' former valet, whom he has characterized as "indispensable" to the running of his charity operations, stood aside temporarily from his executive post, and an independent investigation was begun.

Chairman of Prince Charles' charity resigned

Per USA Today, Connell said on Wednesday, he should accept responsibility if it seems that significant wrongdoing may have occurred. The Prince's Foundation has stated that it is "dedicated to the highest ethical standards" in light of the current allegations.

This is the third incident since Fawcett began working for Charles that he has briefly stood down, according to British media reports. The foundation's president is Prince Charles, however, he is not involved in its governance or day-to-day operations.

According to a spokesperson, Prince Charles completely supports the foundation's current inquiry. Last week, Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, were seen in public for the first time at engagements in Scotland.

After Prince Charles and Fawcett, one of his most trusted confidants were reported to police over the accusations, Clarence House stated the prince had "no knowledge" of the matter. Both the future king and Fawcett, Charles' former royal valet, were denounced to Scotland Yard on suspicion of violating the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925 by the pressure group Republic.

The chief executive is accused of offering to assist a Saudi billionaire contributor to obtain a knighthood and British citizenship. An independent team on behalf of the foundation's trustees has begun an inquiry into the claims against Fawcett, The Scotsman via MSN reported.

