Various forms of stimulus checks and benefits are being prepared by governments across the US to ease the economic burden brought on by COVID-19 and the subsequent government measures enforced on the back of it as states try to offer an extra economic boost to their residents in bad times.

The news of governmental financial assistance will come as a great relief to families across the country, especially with the employment market in such a bad position after 18 months of hardships.

As a result, families throughout the country are eager to learn if they will be eligible for such relief, which is why we've decided to look into what individual states are preparing in terms of stimulus checks and other types of economic assistance.

The fourth stimulus check is coming but not for everyone

A fourth stimulus check is on the way, but not everyone will benefit. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will focus on workers who were particularly badly impacted by the pandemic. As part of the US Department of Agriculture's Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, such workers might receive up to $600 in stimulus payments.

Per Value Walk, the $700 million FFWR grant program will help farm and food workers affected by the pandemic. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which promotes community development financial institutions that serve minority populations, would fund this initiative. The program allows state agencies, tribal entities, and nonprofits to apply for stimulus checks.

Such entities, on the other hand, will have to prove that they can reach out to hard-to-reach groups directly or through local organizations. The institutions that will receive funding under the scheme will be in charge of delivering those stimulus payments to qualified farmworkers and meatpacking workers.

Employees who spent costs in preparing for or avoiding exposure to the coronavirus pandemic may be eligible for a stimulus payment of up to $600. Those interested in applying for the funding can do so through the Department of Agriculture's website, www.grants.gov. In the fall, the application procedure is slated to begin.

A pilot program will be funded with $20 million of the $700 million set up for agricultural and food workers. This trial initiative would help front-line grocery employees with expenses connected to the coronavirus pandemic, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 testing or quarantine, and dependent care.

Farm and meatpacking workers might receive up to $600, but it's unclear how much front-line grocery workers would receive. Those who do not qualify for payment through the Farm and Food Workers Relief program may still be eligible for benefits from other government programs. The increased Child Tax Credit and the emergency rental assistance program are two such initiatives.

The increased Child Tax Credit pays up to $3,600 per child to qualified families in a combination of monthly payments and a lump sum payment when they file their taxes next year.

States' stimulus payments

Per MARCA, many states have either paid out or are about to send out stimulus checks, while others are still considering the matter. The Federal State Extended Benefit program may allow Alaska residents to receive a stimulus check in the mail for another 13 to 20 weeks. However, only some individuals qualify and checks will be sent as long as the money pot money remains.

Some Alaska residents may also be eligible for payments from the state's yearly oil wealth checks. California, on the other hand, has already begun distributing stimulus checks owing to a budget surplus. Those with an annual income of $30,000 to $75,000 will get $500 or $600, with an extra $500 for each dependent child.

The first of these direct payments was made on September 17, and checks will be mailed starting on October 5. Residents of Colorado are eligible for $375 if they received at least one unemployment check between March 15, 2020, and October 24, 2020. Those who get more than $500 per week in unemployment benefits are ineligible.

Families in Maryland will receive $500, while those who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit will receive $300, according to legislation enacted in the state. New Mexico also intends to provide $5 million to people who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments.

Residents who could not qualify for federal assistance, such as undocumented workers, are also receiving compensation from New York. You must be a New York resident and have earned less than $26,208 in the previous year to be eligible for this payment.

Throughout October, the New York City Artist Corps will deliver payment to artists in the state. Teachers and school workers are receiving special stimulus payments in several states.

Teachers and school officials in Florida are anticipated to earn a $1,000 incentive. In Georgia and Tennessee, school employees will receive a $1,000 benefit, while part-time instructors will receive $500.

School staff in Irving, Texas, will get a $2,000 stimulus payment when they return to the classroom in September. Employees in Denton will get a $500 bonus.

Teachers in Michigan are also receiving $500 "hazard pay" incentives. Farmworkers and meatpackers in Maryland may expect to receive part of the $700 million set aside to help them.

Workers at grocery stores will also benefit from a $20 million fund established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Finally, if the state holds any of their unclaimed money from stimulus checks or the Child Tax Credit, West Virginia residents can receive extra payments, as per The Sun.

