Last week, the IRS began delivering the September installment of the advance Child Tax Credit payment, but some families have yet to receive their stimulus checks.

The payments are due on the 15th of every month, so the September payment was expected to hit bank accounts or be sent to tens of millions of Americans last Wednesday.

The IRS admitted on Friday that there were difficulties with some of this month's stimulus payments and that it is looking into them. Adding to the confusion, the agency stated that people who have not received their September payments may not be able to review their current status on the online updating site.

Americans left waiting for September stimulus check in Child Tax Credit

This is the second month in a row that some families have been left waiting for their Child Tax Credit payments longer than planned. A "technical problem" prompted some families anticipating a direct deposit to wait for a paper check in the mail, according to the US Department of Treasury. Last month's problem affected fewer than 15% of participants, as per KSDK.

Anyone may verify if they'll get a direct deposit or a paper check this month by going to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. However, the IRS stated on September 17 that certain taxpayers who have not yet received their September payment may be unable to view their current status.

Despite the IRS confirming that the third batch of advance monthly stimulus payments was successfully released, several parents have reported that their stimulus checks have yet to arrive. More than 200 parents contacted CNBC Make It on September 17 about their missing third CTC payment.

The first two batches of CTC payments were easily obtained, said those who contacted the news outlet. Following a review of the IRS' CTC update site, CNBC Make It revealed that many parents had yet to get their relief funds and that the payments are pending.

Read Also: Are You Eligible For Extra $1,000 Stimulus Check Next Week? Here's What To Know!

How to check your eligibility for the Child Tax Credit payment?

The news outlet heard from the IRS that there are "no indications of widespread problems," but claims that some people who have yet to get their third stimulus payment are being "looked into."

Meanwhile, incorrect monthly payment amounts may have been issued to homes, according to CNET. If you received an incorrect payment, CNET advises using the IRS' Eligibility Assistant to check your CTC eligibility.

Second, they recommend using CNET's Child Tax Credit calculator to figure out how much money you should receive based on your income and the ages of your kids.

The biggest cause for receiving an incorrect payment amount is that the IRS hasn't accounted for a change in your household's adjusted gross income or the number, and even the ages, of children.

Per The Sun, you may get a lower CTC claim if you had a greater income or didn't declare a dependent on your 2020 tax return. If you missed the first CTC payment and received the second in August, the IRS says you should anticipate bigger advance monthly stimulus payments - $360 for each child under the age of six and up to $250 for children aged six to seventeen.

Related Article: Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credit: Americans Encouraged To File Taxes By November Deadline To Claim Payments



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.