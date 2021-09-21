Apple is expected to unveil its newest AirPods and MacBook Pro models before the year ends.

Earlier this month, Apple announced several new products, including the iPhone 13, iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. However, there was no information regarding the company's AirPods and MacBook Pro.

But this is not to say that there won't be new versions this year because it has been a common practice for Apple to not unveil their latest products all at the same time.

In the latest edition of Power On, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg predicted that Apple will have at least two more launches in 2021. The company introduced the news AirPods 3 and their new MacBook Pro models, as cited in Yahoo.

Apple's AirPods 1 and 2 vs. AirPods Pro

As of late, Apple already has three versions of AirPods. AirPods Generation 1 and Generation 2 are similar in appearance, but the latter has a longer battery life and better audio quality.

AirPods 2 also comes with a wireless charging case, unlike AirPods 1 that can only be charged via Apple's lightning cable.

AirPods Pro is the latest variant for Apple's earphones, but it's not technically very new. After all, it has been on the market for quite some time.

The AirPods Pro is very different from the first two generations of AirPods because it has a shorter earpiece. And when it comes to its features, AirPods is also better than AirPods because their sound quality has been improved to feature more bass.

AirPods Pro also has an IPX-4 water-resistant technology, and it's also sweat-resistant and splashproof. It is also a noise cancelation option.

With this, Apple is expected to unveil an improved version of AirPods, but it is still unclear if the appearance of the earphones will be similar to the first two generations or the AirPods Pro.

Will the new MacBook Pro have an M1 chip?

As for the MacBook Pro, Apple previously introduced their first M1 chip processor for their laptops last year. So, it is expected that Apple will continue to promote their processor when they launch the newest version of the MacBook Pro in 2021.

Apple currently has the MacBook Pro M1 chip at its usual silver and space grey colors and 256GB and 512GB variants. The MacBook Pro M1 can also be upgraded to up to 2TB SSD storage.

Last year, Apple also unveiled the MacBook Air M1 chip variant, considered the brand's entry-level laptop.

Apple's virtual media event was a success

Earlier this month, Apple launched its new products via a virtual media event in California. And perhaps, the most anticipated of all the gadgets was the iPhone 13.

Apple's iPhone 13 lineup features a smaller notch, an A15 bionic chip, bigger batteries, and improved 5G connectivity. Unlike its older counterparts, the iPhone 13 models also have an always-on option similar to Apple Watch Series 6.

According to Tom's Guide, a rumor suggests that the iPhone 13 would support face ID detection even when users wear face masks. However, this has yet to be confirmed by Apple.

