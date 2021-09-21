Angela Bassett recently gave an update on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' one month after her co-star, Letitia Wright, got into an on-set accident.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Bassett confirmed that Wright's injuries are nothing serious. And the actress also happily announced that Wright would soon start filming her role as Shuri again.

"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad... You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go," Bassett said.

Chadwick Boseman's character won't be recast in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Bassett played the role of Ramonda, the mother of Shuri and T'Challa, aka Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Last year, the cast of the hit superhero film was also shaken up by the news of Boseman's death after he succumbed to cancer. However, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will continue the actor's legacy, and he won't reportedly be replaced for his part.

It is unclear how Marvel will showcase Black Panther in the film now that Boseman is no longer around.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made the official announcement while at Disney's Investors Day event.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," Feige said.

Angela Bassett remembers Chadwick Boseman

Bassett also shared her feelings on returning to the franchise following her co-star's untimely demise.

"We're excited about that. Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So, every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman]," she said.

Bassett is also thrilled to still work with Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote the first 'Black Panther' movie.

"They love 'Black Panther', they love what they started. As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well," she said.

How could the character T'Challa be written in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Meanwhile, Screen Rant is speculating on the possibility of Boseman's death being addressed in the movie. One possible storyline is for Shuri to replace her brother as the new Black Panther.

For now, Marvel remains tight-lipped about the upcoming release. But audiences will soon discover how Boseman's demise will be addressed once a teaser drops or the movie premieres on July 8, 2022.

Initially, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' was set to premiere on May 7. However, they were forced to delay the movie's release because Boseman's death meant they had to rework the installment.

