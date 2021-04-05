Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts SAG 2021 Best Actor Award on His Behalf

Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman's widow, gave another moving speech for his posthumous victory for best actor at the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The late, great South Carolina native won the award for his intense success in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom as ambitious trumpet player Levee Green. The 30-year-old singer started by thanking God as well as Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun were the other four young nominees that Chadwick beat out, as per Daily Mail. However, Boseman lost the supporting actor award on Sunday to Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya for his role as 'Stormin' Norman Earl Holloway in Da 5 Bloods.

'This one's for Chadwick Boseman,' the 32-year-old Englishman said in his acceptance speech. When Viola Davis won the best actress for her role as 'The Mother of Blues' on Sunday, she also listed her 'beautiful' co-star.

Chadwick spent 'hours' practicing his horn to play the flamboyant musician more authentically in the critically acclaimed Netflix movie, which premiered on November 25. Ma Rainey marked Boseman's first collaboration with producer Denzel Washington, who famously paid for his summer acting curriculum at Oxford's British Academy of Dramatic Acting.

Taylor's speeches for the Black Panther action star's Critics Choice Award on March 7, Golden Globe Award on February 28, and Gotham Awards tribute on January 11 were all equally emotional. Following a four-year romance, Chadwick secretly married Ledward during their October 2019 engagement.

Chadwick Boseman's previous award accepted by his wife

In March, Ledward accepted Chadwick Boseman's Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for his role in the same film. She thanked the people she knew the late "Black Panther" actor would like to thank, including director George C. Wolfe, producer Denzel Washington, and co-star Viola Davis, in her speech.

"He'd say something amazing, something inspirational," Ledward said, "something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you should, that tells you to keep walking, that calls you back to what you're supposed to be doing at this moment in history."

Ledward added that she doesn't have his words but "we must take every chance to honor those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do just that, and hun, keep 'em coming."

Last month, at the NAACP Image Awards, Boseman took home two more awards: best actor for Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and best supporting actor for "Da 5 Bloods." When she gave an acceptance speech on her late husband's behalf, Ledward became emotional. She also used it as an opportunity to remind the Black population to have cancer screenings regularly, claiming that the disease is "beatable," IB Times reported.

According to Variety, the star of "Black Panther" died of colon cancer in August 2020, at the age of 43. Boseman's last film performance, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," has earned him several awards during this year's awards season, including a Golden Globe in February.

In George C. Wolfe's film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Boseman plays Levee Green, a struggling trumpet player who has bigger dreams than just being a part of Ma Rainey's band. Last year, Boseman starred in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods." Following Forest Whitaker in "The Last King of Scotland," Jamie Foxx in "Ray," and Denzel Washington in "Fences," he is the fourth Black actor to receive the SAG award for lead actor.

