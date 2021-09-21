An investigation claims a remote Israeli robot assassin caused the death of a top Iranian nuclear scientist. The use of machines for remotely controlled assassination is the same way a drone strike by the US killed the Iranian General of the Revolutionary guard Qasem Soleimani.

Iran is one of the malign actors in the middle east, which has similar remote attacks on several occasions but mostly targets civilians.

Israel has long been Iran's direct foe in the region and was alleged to be have carried out major strikes on its nuclear program. Some of their operations have been allegedly revealed by John Kerry to his contacts in Tehran, noted Times of Israel.

Iranian nuke chief assassinated

One of the pillars of the nuclear program of Tehran was killed via ambush with AI-controlled machine gun mount by a remote operator is the claim by the investigation, reported Daily Star,

After his reported assassination a year ago, the circumstances of killing as looked into by authorities came to the present conclusion.

The New York Times carried the story that it was allegedly done by the Israeli secret service that planned the successful operation on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The loss of the top scientist would be a terrible setback to getting Tehran's attempts to complete a nuclear bomb.

An ambush was set up to kill the scientist when the convoy escorting was surprised by the AI assault. Immediately after the death of the top Iranian nuclear scientist attributed to a remote Israeli robot assassin set up by facilitators, later officials said it might be one of those remote-controlled machines for assassination. It was considered far out by Iran and electronic warfare experts.

Interviews with military intelligence practitioners for Iran, Israel, and the US have confirmed that AI-controlled drones achieved the kill.

Further intel from officers and the Mossad spy agency had decided on an AI mount with an FN MAG machine gun, operated via satellite. Israel fielding this capability successfully killed the target only. It missed his wife, who was in the car when it happened.

The mount was almost a ton and had to be brought in pieces and assembled, but not before smuggled without getting caught via several routes. The robot was assembled on the rear bed of a pickup truck, with many cameras for the controller to see the target.

AI machine precisely kills targeted scientist

On route to the town, the convoy used a spotter in a decoy car to identify the target and finally force the convoy to make a U-turn. This setup allowed the gun bot to spot Fakhrizadeh and trigger the shot. It was a precision shot with all the calculations to hit the target so accurately and kill him.

First shots hit the nuclear chief in the shoulders, and next hits shattered his spine even when he huddled behind the car door. Then, the truck was detonated to leave no clues, but the apparatus survived the explosion.

Israel has sabotaged and killed five of the most trusted brains in its nuclear program, including the top Iranian nuclear scientist, with various methods like poison, motorcycle attacks, remote Israeli robot assassin, and remote bombs. Obama stopped assassinations with the nuclear deal, but Trump left it, and it was an open opportunity for the Iranians.

