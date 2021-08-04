Israel and Iran have been at each other's throats before, but now with Washington sidelining the Jewish state, it is getting worse. For the most part, the Israeli have been active against Tehran because of its activities that have been terroristic in the past.

Hostilities have existed between the two states as activities engaged in by Iran have been considered unlawful. But, a new tanker attack in the gulf has raised the actions of the rogue Iranians to more significant concern.

Tehran has been bolder since the end of the Trump administration as the current president has ignored warnings not to deal with Iran. Recently, a spate of violence caused by the terror group that acts as proxies of Tehran is suspected.

Drone Attack in Oman

Last July 29, a civilian tanker owned by an Israeli company was attacked by a drone on the coast of Oman. This heinous attack was brutal and killed two people in its wake; one was from Britain and Romania, reported the Express UK.

USS Ronald Reagan was escorting the commercial tanker when it was attacked. Navy officials suspect drones as the culprit in the deaths of the two nationals.

The ship was the MV Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, owned by Japanese and Zodiac Maritime, an Israeli firm that operates it, cited Reuters.

Israeli officials said that that Tehran is the one who sanctioned the attack on its tanker, but the Iranians deny it. Israel and Iran have added another reason resulting in more tension.

Even if the Islamic state denies having a hand at attacking a non-combatant, the military official of Britain and the US are not fooled so easily. Official statements from the US government say the attack was heinous, a state targeting a civilian.

Officially, the statement mentioned the evidence was definite, and Iran sponsored another terroristic act, using a drone laden with explosives.

Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, remarked that the attack was intentional by Tehran, and was a violation of international law, noted Gov UK.

He added that the UK and other nations would not ignore the heinous assault, and a unified response will be given to teaching Iran a lesson.

Innate Cause of Tension Between the Two Countries

The conflict has existed between the two, and periodic conflict does happen and is short of total war that fuels the hostility between them.

Israel knows that Tehran is developing a nuclear capability that will threaten its existence, and the Iranian military holds a grudge against the Israeli Defense Force. Over the year, many clandestine attacks have been made to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions by the IDF.

Like many in the Middle East, they don't think Tehran is forthright about not developing nukes. Jerusalem fears that it will be the first target if the Ayatollah sanctions use it. Iran is working fast and hiding its development of a warhead armed on an ICBM, making it a dangerous state.

Former Israeli PM Benyamin Netanyahu once said that Tehran is a dangerous nation with a radical and militant regime intent on ill ends. Israel is the only nation trying to stop the Iranian fanatics from owning dangerous nuclear arms.

As long as nuclear weapons are a threat, Israel and Iran will be at odds, and the Middle East will never be at peace.

