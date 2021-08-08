Israel is dead serious when it says Tehran could have a working nuclear bomb ready soon. It makes Iran more dangerous than it already is. The Islamic nation is threatening the peace of the Middle East, with troubles cropping courtesy of the Ayatollah.

This grim warning came after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn into office. Once begun, this bomb will be ready in 10 weeks. It is evident that the Shi'ite cleric, as mentioned in his first speech, is dedicated to pursuing a nuclear weapons program, despite threats from western nations. From the start, this state is considered dangerous to the overall peace in the region.

A Nuke is Under Way Once Tehran Acquires Neccessary Uranium

After the Iranian regime was booted from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran Deal, they have been sanctioned by the Trump administration. Despite this danger, the current administration is willing to deal with this rogue republic, reported the Express UK.

According to Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz, in his speech on the eve of the ceremony, he gave a dire warning to concerned nations. He mentioned that Iran is 90 days away from a probable completion of a working nuclear bomb.They might have the needed weapons-grade Uranium needed for such a bomb.

Gantz added that talking would not do anything, and something must be done; otherwise, attacks will continue. Since the new US president took over, Israel's relationship with Washington has changed overnight.

Gantz reiterated that a movement using diplomatic, economic, or military means is needed to stop the attacks. President Raisi is attempting to whitewash the danger by saying Iran will not continue making a forbidden nuke, and their nuclear program is peaceful, cited Head Topics.

The 60-year old Iranian leader stated that the country's power could bring about security in the Middle East. He added that countries opposed to Tehran would be dealt with.

If Tehran could have a working nuclear bomb in its hands, the situation will have a dire dimension.

Iran Urged to Negotiate Than Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran has tried to reinstate a 2015 nuclear deal with six other nations. It was dropped by then-president Trump three years back, who argued that Tehran was not forthright and that the deal was too soft on the rogue regime.

Iranian nuclear program halted on certain conditions for embargoes to be removed and resume international trade, but this did not convince then-president Trump. He stopped the agreement and heaped sanctions on Iran's exports.

Since then, Iran has violated the agreement after they made weapons-grade Uranium. President Raisi will take a hardline stance with the west because Ayatollah Ali Khamenei decides on a nuke policy.

Raisi added that Iran wouldn't be affected by pressure and sanctions. It will fight for its legal rights. The current US government told the Islamic leader that conditions should be followed, and negotiations should resume soon, reports the Daily Advent.

Tehran has to convince Washington that it will stick to another deal, but the actions of the Iranians have not been encouraging, especially in the vile rhetoric used against the west. Further, The US urged Iran to negotiate since the message is clear to the new Ayatollah, better shape up or be like his predecessors.

But, Israel has more at stake with a nuclear-capable Iran when diplomacy has not worked decisively. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is always on the watch, especially if Tehran could soon have a working nuclear bomb.

