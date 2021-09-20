Prince Charles is reportedly planning on turning Buckingham Palace into a museum. However, he doesn't allegedly have the support of Queen Elizabeth.

According to The Mirror, Prince Charles will make some significant changes once he ascends the throne, and this includes carving the monarchy with seven major figures. The heir to the throne is also eyeing the transformation of Buckingham Palace into a museum.

However, a source said that it's unlikely for the queen to approve Prince Charles' plan. After all, Buckingham Palace has always been close to her heart because this is where she raised her four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Prince Charles won't get his away when it comes to Buckingham Palace transformation

In 1993, the queen decided to open some parts of Buckingham Palace to the public. However, the family apartments remain private to this day.

"She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts. Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace. So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon," the source told The Mirror.

Is Prince Charles concerned about the cost of maintaining Buckingham Palace?

According to Page Six, Prince Charles' desire to transform Buckingham Palace into a museum may have something to do with the cost of maintaining the massive property.

Buckingham Palace was last restored during World War II, and it is currently undergoing a $500 million renovation and won't be ready until 2027.

To make the property safer and more modern, workers will be carrying out extensive electric, plumbing, and central heating technologies. They will also be installing new floorboards.

Prince Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy

Other than his desire to transform Buckingham Palace into a museum, there are also claims that Prince Charles would transform the British monarchy in different ways when he is crowned as king.

Academic Iain MacMarthanne, a constitutional expert, said Prince Charles needs to update the Institution to survive.

"Unless the vision changes then multiple members will be required; and if changes are made will they satisfy our insatiable need and interest in royal persons. Of course the fact of the matter is age, retirements, death, and departures have already slimmed the Royal Family down and this will continue apace in coming years," he told Express UK.

MacMarthanne also said that it is possible for Prince Charles not to make any changes.

"He might also do nothing. What is known is that the monarchy works to be responsive - to us, our wants, and our needs of them, but are we sure of what it is we want from them? He might also do nothing. What is known is that the monarchy works to be responsive - to us, our wants, and our needs of them, but are we sure of what it is we want from them?" he explained.

