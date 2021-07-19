Queen Elizabeth II may speak with Prince Charles to persuade him to ensure that Prince Edward inherits their late father's title when she dies. Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999; and the Queen and Prince Philip indicated that if Prince Charles became king, they intended their youngest son to be given the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

After his father's death in April, the Prince of Wales inherited the title, which will automatically transfer to the throne whenever he succeeds Her Majesty. However, there have been questions raised in recent days over whether the Earl of Wessex would be given the title after Prince Charles becomes king, with one expert saying that the Queen may need to "have a word" with her eldest to ensure that she and Philip's wishes are followed.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's wish

Since Prince Philip's death in April, Prince Charles has acted as the family's de facto leader because he is the monarchy's most senior male member. While the Queen has resumed her usual duties following the traditional two-week mourning period, the Prince of Wales has taken on an increasing amount of responsibilities. He also assisted Her Majesty in establishing a strategy to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal responsibilities in March 2020, alongside eldest son Prince William.

According to a former advisor to the Queen, the Prince of Wales is likely to hand over his role as Duke of Edinburgh to his younger brother. Although it has long been assumed that the title will be passed down to Prince Edward, Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's former press secretary, has stated that it will take a few years, The Sun reported.

The Earl of Wessex has awaited his late father's title for more than two decades, but Prince Charles has reportedly refused to issue it as part of his attempt to trim down the monarchy. However, it was reported this week that Prince Charles is reconsidering his decision; and a source added, "It won't go to Edward."

Ex-Royal secretary commented on the issue

Dickie Arbiter, a former Buckingham Palace press secretary, has now chimed in on the argument. He further stated that Prince Charles is merely waiting and has no intention of defying his parents' wishes.

Reports regarding the title, according to Prince Charles, are "speculation." He will only be able to make such judgments once he has ascended to the throne.

"All stories of this nature are speculation and no final decisions have been taken," a representative for the prince told People. Following Megxit and Prince Andrew's withdrawal from public life, Prince Charles intends to reduce the number of senior royals engaged in public service.

Only Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, together with the Wessex, might be senior royals in a slimmed-down version. Others may be encouraged to seek alternative sources of income, and they may lose their highly desirable titles and patronages as a result.

Queen Elizabeth's favorite child

According to a royal biographer, the Queen's favorite child is Prince Edward, not Prince Andrew. Despite his appearance as a bit wet and irritating, royal biographer Matthew Dennison claims that the monarch's blue-eyed kid is her youngest, the Earl of Wessex, 57.

He said that the Queen and the late Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, always favored their youngest child, as evidenced by an incident in 1987 when Edward was 22.

Per Daily Mail, Prince Edward was always his parents' favorite, although he appeared to be a little wet and irritable to the rest of us. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Prince Edward is the monarch's favorite child, citing Prince Philip's unexpected reaction to his son's choice to leave the Royal Marines.

