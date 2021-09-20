Another bizarre image of the hardcore Taliban Jihads has shocked the world after the kung-fu moves in a promotional video. This time, they were enjoying paddleboats like the bumper cars they rode, seen carrying their weapons like boys ready for fun.

After taking over Afghanistan, the radical militants enjoy time in one of the lakes with relaxation facilities after a day's hard work. It's been hectic on the ground after subduing the local Afghans and enforcing their laws. If anyone they deem as a some against them, a loss of life would be routine in daily activities.

Taliban fighters still armed while on pedal boats

Dozen Jihadi fighters were caught on video enjoying an idyllic sunny day at Band-e Amir national park riding paddle boats. One of the lakes frequented by families before the takeover reported the Daily Star.

Compared to the usual grind, they would be busy showing everyone hard-headed enough not to listen and convincing these Afghans that the best option is to comply.

Last August, they were seen at the City of Herat enjoying similar downtime, riding bumper cars and getting a merry-go-round as well. This happened while other Taliban forces were still in combat elsewhere, noted the SCMP.

Even while riding the Hardcore Taliban Jihads' cars, a few had weapons ready while bumping his fellows in other vehicles, which was seen in images, later seen enjoying paddleboats which were so odd.

A Jihadi needs time to blow off steam, like several of them just spinning in office chairs.

Water sports and mullahs perfect combination

The report's focus is the radical Jihads seen in one more contrasting image of their businesslike manner. Seen riding the pedalos on the water like kids was a rare image to be witnessed by the world.

Still, the warriors even in leisurely moments in pedalos during downtime. Most noticeable was on radical hold his anti-armor Soviet RPG-0 grenade launcher.

Social Media on Twitter caught on with bizarre fascination at the unlikely pictures of the brutal militants. Some call it the Taliban navy and other images too. This worries everyone what they are capable of now that they rule Kabul.

Taliban navy finally makes its debut. https://t.co/AB5FtcqYOd — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) September 18, 2021

Band-e Amir park is only 50 miles away from Bamiyan. In 2001 the Taliban forces ordered by Bin Laden blew up the two Buddhas of Bamiyan. Statues were 100-feet tall made in the 6th century by Buddhists in Afghan, which the Jihadis destroyed.

The crusade against culture does not end there. Early in September, they bashed two grand pianos in the Kabul state recording studios. Their spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, ruled it as not Islamic.

Recently, Fawad Andarabi, an Afghan folk singer, was dragged from his residence and shot in the skull north of Kabul, killed because he is a singer. A supposedly gay man got abused sexually and beat up by the Taliban, who did not respect his rights. Hardcore Taliban Jihadis had no changes; even enjoying paddle boats is a fleeting novelty.

