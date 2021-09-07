It only took a false rumor about the fall of Panjshir to make the Jihadis kill people with indirect fire after they fire guns in the air, which Taliban commanders forbade to do. The militants unknowingly terrorized when they forgot that firing into the air is dangerous.

Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the terror militants were not happy that the premature celebration caused the deaths of 17 people and hurt 41 as a result of the Jihadis' carelessness.

The region of Panjshir Valley is where the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, under the combined might of the Northern Alliance, with Ahmad Massoud, and joined by Amrullah Saleh, is the final stumbling block to rule Afghanistan uncontested.

Taliban commanders condemn reckless firing due false rumor

The fake news of Panjshir's fall was a cause for mistaken celebration by the Taliban because that area is synonymous with death for any Jihadi entering its confines. Relieved no one needed to retake it anymore led to wild gunfire, which rained death on inhabitants of Kabul, reported the Express UK.

Zabihullah Mujahid stressed, "Avoid firing in the air and thank God instead." He added that the rifles issued to their combatants are public property, and recklessly wasting bullets is unacceptable. It was only a rumor, not a confirmation of the actual fall of the 'Lions of Panjshir' when residents of Kabul were told it is still unconquered, cited the AFP.

A week ago, one of the Taliban commanders alleged that Panjshir has fallen and added the terror militants control the country.

The Jihadis have never overtaken the fortified valley from 1996 to 2001, where even the Soviets could not overcome local resistance. Losses were for the Taliban mullahs, failing to uproot the entrenched Northern alliance.

Freedom still holds in Panjshir

According to Fahim Dashty, National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan, the claims the resistance has folded to the Taliban are untrue. No force has yet conquered a dedicated defense of the valley, even the armed might of the Soviets. Recently, the Jihadis are desperate to remove the resistance.

As of this report, Dashty, resistance spokesperson, was killed by a Pakistani drone attack cited by Fes Afghanistan in a tweet. The Taliban is supported by Pakistani forces joining the assault of Panjshir valet, which still stands.

#FahimDashty was killed, it seems, by a Pakistani drone in #Panjshir. New proof, if it was needed, that #Pakistan is a true rogue state. #PrayForPanjshir pic.twitter.com/GstmSvLXMZ — Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) September 5, 2021

Panjshir Valley is 93 miles from Kabul and closes to the Hindu Kush mountains, near Afghanistan, with 100,000 living there. Standing between the terror group forces is a militia under the northern alliance, with several thousand fighters with the remaining Afghan army units included, noted the Wall Street Journal.

Due to its strategic location, this location has not been overrun by any aggressor, with just one entry point limiting the Taliban from attacking in masse. High mountains on each side keep enemies from outflanking the NRF, which leads to mass casualties of the terror Jihadis.

Historically, from 1980 to 1985, resistance forces staved off a massive Soviet army that failed in nine offensives to unseat defenders in the area. Taliban commanders are right to hold off celebrations for the fall of Panjshir because it is not confirmed yet. The NRF is determined to hold out never surrender to the Jihadis.

